











HONG KONG, Oct 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - uSMART Securities Limited ("uSMART Securities/the Company"), a strategic investment of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited, is pleased to announce that following the successive openings of its North District headquarters in Sheung Shui, as well as branches in Lok Ma Chau, West Kowloon, and Tsuen Wan, the Company has further perfected its regional layout by selecting Tsim Sha Tsui, a crucial commercial and tourist hub in Hong Kong, for its new branch. A simple yet grand opening ceremony was held today, marking the official commencement of services for the branch and writing a new chapter in the Company's development history.(From left to right: Business Development Manager of uSMART Securities, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, Head of Research and Asset Management of uSMART Securities, Marketing Director of uSMART Securities and Business Development Director of uSMART Securities)During the opening ceremony, Mr. Neo Lee, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, stated: "As the No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage^, the Group continues to expand its service network. This week, our second Singapore branch also opened on Orchard Road. The simultaneous openings in the core business districts of two global top-tier financial centers, Hong Kong and Singapore, add another highlight to the brand's global business layout. Our Causeway Bay branch in Hong Kong is also under intense preparation and will open in early November. The total monthly rent for our current branches already exceeds HK$1 million. We hope to combine the advantages of online and offline services to strengthen interaction and connection with clients, bringing us closer to them. We plan to open 12 physical service centers within the year, making us the Fintech brokerage with the most service centers in Hong Kong and Singapore, creating more practical functions, breaking traditional boundaries, and providing an excellent investment experience to clients."uSMART Securities also recently launched a new AI Smart Analysis Tool, integrating big data analysis and machine learning to provide investors with market information aggregation, helping them understand market trends, and assisting in improving decision efficiency and accuracy. It also features a robot Q&A function, offering financial knowledge encyclopedias, market data inquiry and comparison, and in-depth analysis of individual stocks or events."With excellent trading execution capabilities, innovative product design, and a robust risk control system, and by providing tailor-made Fintech solutions to corporate clients, the scale of the uSMART Group's institutional business has seen breakthrough growth. As of today, we have partnered with 800 corporate clients, becoming a preferred partner in the Asia region," Neo continued.Furthermore, the Group is actively developing its wealth management business and plans to establish its first Wealth Centre in Admiralty, providing an exclusive space for high-net-worth clients with one-on-one financial planning and asset allocation services. The Group's subsidiary, uSmart Capital LLC, was recently granted Underwriter Member status by Nasdaq, Inc., allowing it to conduct underwriting business on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (one of the world's leading stock exchanges), further expanding its investment banking advisory services.In view of this, the Group is continuously expanding its teams in Hong Kong and Singapore, not only recruiting staff for its Hong Kong branches but also creating many job positions to support and advance the development of its various businesses, enhance local market competitiveness, and increase local employment. As financial services continue to digitize, uSMART Securities is actively preparing to develop virtual asset trading in the future, promoting diversified asset allocation, and will continue to deeply cultivate financial technology innovation, driven by products to meet user needs, consolidating its leading position in the global Fintech brokerage sector and creating more value for global clients.^'No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage" is based on TradeGo Cloud data, with uSMART Securities ranking first in monthly transaction volume among local Hong Kong-funded internet brokers for over a year as of August 2025.About uSMART:Strategic investments from Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited, uSMART Securities is a leading Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage founded in 2018. Over the past seven years, it has pioneered the fusion of technology and finance, offering stocks trading, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Its proprietary platforms, uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, operated by uSMART Securities (Hong Kong) and uSMART Securities (Singapore) respectively. It supports investments in Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, A-shares (ShanghaiShenzhenand Hong Kong stock connect), Singapore Stocks, Japan Stocks, UK Stocks, US options, ETFs, Funds, Bonds, Asset Management, Structured Notes, Futures, Crypto, Precious Metals, Gold, and forex. Furthermore, uSMART is equipped with a highly professional research and asset management team that offers asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, institutional business, LPF services, and investment banking, dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, corporations, investment institutions, fund companies, and other brokerage firms with comprehensive asset management solutions.For details please visit: https://hk.usmartglobal.comAbout uSmart Capital LLC:uSmart Capital LLC is a U.S. broker-dealer registered with FINRA and the SEC, headquartered in New York. The firm provides market access and investment banking solutions for institutional and corporate clients. uSmart Capital is a member of SIPC.For any media queries, please contact:Carrie Wong9788 4665carriewong@usmart.hkSource: uSMARTCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.