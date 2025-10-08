StrikeX, in Collaboration With CMC Markets and CapX, Completes First Tokenised Share Issue, Setting Stage for Commercial Rollout

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / StrikeX Technologies Ltd., in collaboration with CMC Markets (LSE:CMCX) and CapX, today announced the successful completion of their first tokenised share issue, demonstrating StrikeX's next-generation tokenisation engine in practice and paving the way for commercial deployment.

The transaction - recorded on the Arbitrum Layer 2 blockchain (transaction ID: 0xa30523538b9faa522771978f9603b740e871504f12159c43c2494bcefa81963d) - showcases a share issued by CMC, safeguarded by CMC Invest as custodian, and minted on-chain by StrikeX. While this demonstration represents a single clean flow, the underlying engine has been built for broad institutional application across global markets.

With industry forecasts projecting tokenised real-world assets could reach USD 20 trillion by 2030 (Citi, BCG, Binance Research), CMC Markets and StrikeX are positioning themselves for this expected monumental shift on-chain. Developed for institutional scale, the StrikeX tokenisation engine combines scalability, flexibility, and verifiable integrity (via Merkle-tree proofs). Purpose-built for global markets, it supports multi-chain issuance across all EVM networks as well as Solana and XRPL.

Joe Jowett, CEO of StrikeX, said:

"This marks a key step forward, moving from internal testing to real-world execution. Our tokenisation engine has now been proven live in a Tier-1, regulated environment. While tokenisation is being trialled in many contexts, achieving it at this level with an established TradFi institution demonstrates readiness for wide-scale adoption and provides a strong foundation for a broader rollout."

Laurence Booth, Global Head of Capital Markets at CMC Markets, said: "This project is a significant step in our digital strategy. With StrikeX, we are embarking on a plan to tokenise securities and derivatives markets, so that investors can trade 24/7. This collaboration between CMC CapX and StrikeX demonstrates the possibilities for services we can offer to issuers and professional investors. We will go further and create marketplaces that leverage the new technology and create new opportunities for investors, as well."

This milestone marks the transition from internal testing to real-world execution, setting the stage for full commercial rollout and reinforcing CMC Markets, CapX, and StrikeX's shared role in shaping the future of tokenised markets.

About StrikeX

StrikeX Technologies is a blockchain infrastructure company connecting traditional and decentralised finance. Its technology powers tokenisation, multi-chain trading, and interoperability across regulated and decentralised markets, combining institutional-grade compliance with crypto-native accessibility.

About CMC Markets

CMC is a global provider of online trading and investing services, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. Established in 1989 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, CMC has worked with over 1.5m traders and investors worldwide. Across desktop and mobile devices, CMC's clients can trade on thousands of financial instruments through the firm's award-winning spread betting (UK and Ireland only), CFD trading, and investing platforms.

About CMC CapX

CMC CapX is the corporate broking arm of CMC Markets. It gives investors access to capital raisings, including IPOs and secondary placings. CMC CapX also provides a bulletin board for introducing buyers and sellers to a range of unlisted investment opportunities.

Q&A

1. What role did StrikeX play in this project?

StrikeX provided the blockchain infrastructure for the pilot, delivering the tokenisation layer on the Arbitrum Layer 2 network. Our engine created the token representing the share, ensuring it could exist digitally while remaining fully compliant within CMC's regulated custody framework.

2. Why is this proof-of-concept important for StrikeX?

It demonstrates that StrikeX technology can operate in a Tier-1 regulated environment. Moving from internal testing to a live execution with a listed broker, validating the readiness of our technology for institutional deployment.

3. What makes StrikeX's approach different from other tokenisation providers?

Our tokenisation engine is multi-chain by design, supporting all EVM networks as well as Solana and XRPL. It combines verifiable on-chain proofs with compliance-grade controls, allowing regulated entities to adopt blockchain without sacrificing oversight or security.

4. What does this mean for StrikeX's broader vision?

This pilot marks our first step in bringing regulated finance and blockchain together. StrikeX is building the infrastructure that will allow assets of every type to exist transparently on-chain within frameworks trusted by both institutions and retail users.

5. What are the next milestones for StrikeX?

Our immediate focus is on commercial rollout of the tokenisation engine with regulated partners. Future product announcements will follow once approvals and launches are confirmed.

6. Why was Arbitrum chosen for this demonstration?

Arbitrum Layer 2 was selected for this live pilot because it offers the speed, scalability, and low-cost environment suited to institutional tokenisation while maintaining Ethereum-level security. However, StrikeX's engine is inherently multi-chain, we can issue and manage assets on whichever network best suits each product's use case and regulatory environment.

7. How does StrikeX ensure compliance and security?

All tokens are created and held under regulated custody. Every mint and burn action is logged with provider proofs and audit hashes, creating a permanent record. The design mirrors existing capital-markets controls but adds blockchain transparency.

8. What is the StrikeX token (STRX) used for in this context?

STRX powers the commercial layer of the StrikeX ecosystem. As the network evolves, mint, burn, and proof-commit transactions will be able to use STRX for fee abstraction, allowing seamless operation across multiple blockchains. STRX will also serve as the medium for transaction fees within the tokenisation engine, with a defined portion of each fee automatically burned. This creates a transparent, deflationary, and scalable utility model that directly links the StrikeX token to real infrastructure demand.

9. How does this align with the wider tokenised-asset market?

Global forecasts estimate tokenised real-world assets could reach USD 20 trillion by 2030. StrikeX's multi-chain infrastructure and STRX-based fee architecture are built to scale with that growth, bridging regulated institutions and decentralised networks under one transparent standard.

