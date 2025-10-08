Betamek Berhad: Betamek Research and Pecca Aviation Services Team Up to Develop Next-Gen Travel Entertainment Systems

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Betamek Berhad ("Betamek" or the "Company"), an Original Design Manufacturer ("ODM") and a leading player in electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce that Betamek Research Sdn. Bhd. ("BRSB"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Betamek Berhad specialising in engineering and technology Research & Development ("R&D"), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Pecca Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd. ("PASSB"), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Pecca Group Berhad ("Pecca").

(L-R): Mr. Hugo Teoh, Executive Director and Datuk Kelvin Teoh, Managing Director of Pecca Group Berhad; YBhg. Dato' Hasan Azhari, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Selangor Berhad; En. Naguib Mohd Nor, President of Malaysia Aerospace Industry Association; En. Mirzan Bin Mahathir, Managing Director and En. Muhammad Fauzi Bin Abd Ghani, Executive Director of Betamek Berhad

The MOU sets out the intent of both parties to collaborate on the research, design, development, production and commercialisation of In-Flight Entertainment ("IFE") and In-Train Entertainment ("ITE") systems for the aviation and railway transportation respectively.

This collaboration seeks to leverage BRSB's proven experience and strengths in research, design and development in engineering and technology for electronics manufacturing services, alongside PASSB's expertise as a Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia approved maintenance, repairs and overhaul ("MRO") solutions provider for aircraft cabin interiors. PASSB also has capabilities in the production of seat covers and cabin interior materials for the aviation industry, as well as in engineering design and market access for cabin and seating solutions within the aviation and other transportation industries.

Through this strategic partnership, BRSB will spearhead the development of digital interfaces, entertainment terminals, and content management systems, software integration tailored for aviation and train applications. PASSB, in turn, will focus on integrating these digital infotainment technologies into seating and cabin platforms, ensuring compliance with international aviation and railway standards. Both companies will also jointly undertake prototyping, functional testing, and validation of integrated systems, while leveraging PASSB's established industry network to accelerate market development in Malaysia and across the Asia Pacific region.

Encik Muhammad Fauzi Bin Abd Ghani, Executive Director of Betamek commented, "This collaboration with PASSB is a significant milestone for Betamek as it extends our expertise beyond the automotive sector into aviation and train segment. By combining our capabilities in electronics R&D with PASSB's established presence in aviation cabin ecosystems, we aim to jointly deliver innovative, high-quality travel entertainment solutions that redefine the passenger experience and open new growth avenues across the Asia Pacific."

Mr. Hugo Teoh (???), Executive Director of Pecca Group Berhad added, "The aviation and transportation sectors are rapidly evolving with passengers demanding greater comfort, connectivity and convenience. This collaboration combines Pecca's expertise in high-quality automotive seating solutions and stringent international standards, with our established market presence and Betamek's prowess in digital infotainment technologies. This synergy will allow us to deliver a next-generation passenger experience across trains and aircraft, bringing a new level of comfort and convenience to both operators and passengers."

This MOU is another strategy that underpins Betamek's ambition to diversify into high-value technology beyond automotive, while highlighting PASSB's commitment to broaden its role in the transportation ecosystem. By aligning innovation with sustainability, the partnership also seeks to embed Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") considerations into the development of smarter, energy-efficient entertainment systems. Together, both companies are poised to capture the rising demand for digital passenger solutions in aviation and railway, contribute to Malaysia's aspirations of becoming a regional hub for advanced technology, and deliver next-generation solutions that not only elevate passenger comfort but also promote long-term environmental and social benefits.

ABOUT BETAMEK BERHAD

Betamek is an ODM and EMS provider specialising in design and development (D&D), procurement and manufacturing of customised electronics and components for the automotive industry.

The Company is principally involved in the D&D and manufacture of vehicle audio products and components comprising vehicle infotainment systems and audio video accessories as well as vehicle accessories such as air conditioning control panels, USB chargers, mirror switches, power sockets, reverse cameras and other car accessories.

For more information, visit https://www.betamek.com.my/.

ABOUT PECCA GROUP BERHAD

Pecca Group Berhad is principally engaged in investment holding activities. Through its subsidiaries, the Group engages in styling, manufacturing, distribution and installation of leather upholstery for seat covers for automotive and aviation industry and manufacturing healthcare products.

The Group serves many established local and international car manufacturers in Malaysia, including Perodua, Toyota, Nissan, Proton, Mitsubishi, and others. The Group also exports to countries in Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania.

The Group obtained European Union Aviation Safety Agency Part 21G Production Organisation Approval certification ("EASA.21G.0075"), adding to its existing certification by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia ("CAAM"). This will allow the Group to provide refurbishment services and supply upholstery seat covers for European-registered aircrafts, particularly commercial aircrafts, besides Malaysia-registered aircrafts.

For more information, visit https://peccagroup.com/.

