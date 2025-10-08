Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - The Awareness Group (OTC: TAAG) (TAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced it has officially changed its corporate name to The Awareness Group Inc. The Company's common stock is now trading on the OTC Markets under its new ticker symbol TAAG.

The Awareness Group has been operating under this name since completing a reverse merger with Freedom Holdings in September 2024. The official change of name and ticker symbol marks the final step in aligning the Company's public identity with its operating platform.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"Rebranding as The Awareness Group unifies our identity under the TAG GRID platform and reinforces our mission of delivering scalable innovative financing solutions that empower energy independence. Our new name and ticker better capture the value proposition we bring to customers partners and investors as we expand nationally."

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/

Follow us on X: @AwarenessGroup1

Follow us on LinkedIn: Awareness Group on LinkedIn

