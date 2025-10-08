As part of a dual-listing strategy, the Chinese manufacturer has officially filed its application for an initial public offering on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, aiming to fuel its global expansion. According to a disclosure by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 5, Sungrow Power Supply has officially submitted its application to list on the main board, with China International Capital Corporation (CICC) serving as sole sponsor. The Chinese inverter and battery storage giant - valued at more than $46 billion - plans to issue 338 million shares and raise approximately HK$987 ...

