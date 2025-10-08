New data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) shows women account for only 19% of renewable energy senior leadership positions globally and almost half of the women surveyed report some form of gender-based discrimination in the workplace.Women hold around 32% of full-time jobs in the global renewable energy industry, according to a new report published by IRENA. Participation was higher for women in part-time jobs, at 39%. The report looked at women's role in renewable energy, examining the barriers to women's entry, advancement and retention in the workforce. It also identified ...

