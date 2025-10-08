London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Sends, the digital payments platform, today announced the launch of "United by Sends," a new programme offering Ukrainian citizens free personal account opening in three major currencies: GBP, EUR, and USD.

Starting today, Ukrainian citizens living in the UK can open multi-currency accounts without paying the usual fees of £4.99 for GBP accounts and £20 for EUR and USD accounts. The benefit is automatically applied when users verify their Ukrainian passport during the sign-up process - no special codes or applications are needed.

"We understand that Ukrainian families in the UK face unique challenges, given the circumstances, often needing to manage finances across borders while supporting loved ones," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends. "By removing these fees, we're making it easier for the Ukrainian community to access essential banking services and stay connected financially with family and friends."

The programme has no end date, reflecting Sends' long-term commitment to supporting displaced Ukrainians who have made the UK their home. Since many Ukrainian citizens often need to manage funds in different currencies, these free multi-currency accounts can provide real practical help during difficult times.

To qualify, users simply need to upload a valid Ukrainian passport during the standard account opening process. Once verified, the system automatically waives all fees and confirms eligibility with a welcome message in both English and Ukrainian.

The service is available immediately through the Sends platform, with full customer support provided in both English and Ukrainian.

