Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A40HC7 | ISIN: KYG514001364
NASDAQ
07.10.25 | 22:00
0,366 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 13:18 Uhr
135 Leser
Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase to Be Completed Within Two Weeks

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the "Company") today announced the implementation details of its previously disclosed US$1 billion capital plan. The Company intends to raise funds through market investors and execute the plan via an ongoing purchase program, capped at US$1 billion.

Following the initial announcement, the Company further clarified that the capital structure will take a diversified form. Jiuzi has held extensive discussions with institutional investors, long-term value investors, and strategic partners, and has received positive investment intentions. The funding sources are expected to include market financing, additional commitments from existing shareholders, revenue generated from operations, and participation from institutional investors. This diversified mix not only reflects the capital market's strong recognition of the Company's fundamentals and strategy but also provides solid assurance for the smooth execution of the plan.

Tao Li, CEO of Jiuzi Holdings, commented: "We are encouraged by the strong support this plan has received from investors with diverse backgrounds. It represents not only recognition of our achievements but also confidence in our ability to deliver future value. A solid foundation of long-term, strategic capital will empower us to pursue our goals with greater confidence."

The capital plan is designed to expand global market share, optimize the capital structure, and enhance long-term shareholder value. By introducing diversified capital and following a disciplined execution process, JZXN aims to consolidate its leadership position and capture new growth opportunities. Initial purchases under the plan are expected to begin within two weeks.

The Company reaffirmed that all transactions will be conducted transparently and in full compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and market rules. Updates will be disclosed in a timely manner to ensure all investors have equal access to information.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for JZXN as it embarks on the next phase of growth and positions itself for long-term success.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of new energy vehicle (NEV) intelligent charging infrastructure in China's lower-tier cities. The Company specializes in high-power DC fast charging stations integrated with energy storage systems and plans continued expansion through 2026 to support China's carbon neutrality goals and sustainable transportation. For more information, visit jzxn.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jiuzi-holdings-inc-announces-phased-rollout-of-1-billion-cryptocurrency-acquisition-plan-first-bitcoin-purchase-to-be-completed-within-two-weeks-302578131.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
