eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, has been recognized as a "Notable Provider" in Forrester's report on 'The Marketing Measurement Optimization Services Landscape, Q3 2025'.

With marketing teams today facing increased pressure to deliver business value from their campaigns and promotions, measurement and optimization service providers are able to analyze their work and deliver insights into the returns from these initiatives. The report provides an overview of a diverse set of 16 marketing measurement providers within the increasingly complex world of campaigns.

In the report, Forrester identified eClerx as a "Notable Provider", serving as a consultant within the entertainment, leisure and hospitality, High Tech, BFSI and retail industries for its paid media and ad campaign analysis services, as well as for the insights provided by its award-winning Generative AI platform, GenAI360.

"We could not be any prouder to be included in Forrester's latest report on marketing measurement and optimization services," said Nikesh Prasad, Head of Marketing Services Practice, eClerx. At eClerx, we have always committed ourselves to pushing the boundaries of what brands and customers think is possible from marketing through the domain experience of our team and AI solutions. Being recognized by an organization like Forrester reinforces our mission to help clients measure marketing performance with greater accuracy, optimize their marketing budgets more effectively, and unlock data-driven strategies to maximize impact across today's complex digital channels."

As per the report, "Marketing measurement and optimization service providers offer brands the insights they need to optimize marketing budgets and maximize business impact from marketing activity." It goes on to say, "Marketing professionals should use this report to understand the value they can expect from a marketing measurement and optimization service provider, learn how providers differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus."

With over 25 years of experience in helping brands create, launch, and optimize their approach to marketing campaigns for many of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies, eClerx's comprehensive and technology-based digital marketing solutions allow brand teams to focus on high-impact customer and revenue growth.

Beyond consultations, eClerx's award-winning Generative AI suite provides clients access to a comprehensive marketing platform that offers:

Channel and customer specific content creation

Cross-platform and channel campaign deployment

Real-time KPI dashboards

Compliance monitoring

Smart forecasting and dynamic insights

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure, and technology companies. eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 20,000 people across Australia, Canada, France, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, the UK and the USA.

