Sensirion Holding AG

Sensirion Connected Solutions' Kuva camera for continuous methane monitoring receives US EPA approval



08.10.2025 / 13:28 CET/CEST





Media Release 08 October 2025, Sensirion Connected Solutions, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Sensirion Connected Solutions' Kuva camera for continuous methane monitoring receives US EPA approval Stäfa, Switzerland - Sensirion Connected Solutions, a leading provider of methane monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that its Kuva camera solution has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an Alternative Test Method for periodic screenings under NSPS OOOOa/b regulations. While continuous monitoring enables efficient methane mitigation and drives operational excellence, this EPA approval further expands Kuva's role as a compliance-ready solution for the oil and gas industry. This milestone confirms Kuva's capability to meet stringent federal compliance requirements, while at the same time providing operators with actionable, visual insights into their methane emissions. With this approval, Kuva joins Nubo Sphere, Sensirion's continuous fenceline monitoring solution, in the company's portfolio of EPA-approved solutions, further strengthening Sensirion's position as a trusted partner in emissions monitoring and regulatory compliance. From snapshots to continuous visuals insights Traditionally, operators have relied on periodic inspection methods for EPA compliance such as Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) or Audio-Visual-Olfactory (AVO) surveys-tools that capture only brief snapshots of emissions. Kuva transforms this approach by enabling automated, periodic screenings with visual confirmation of methane plumes, supported by continuous data capture. The Kuva camera uses short-wave infrared (SWIR) imaging combined with RGB visualization to detect, locate, and quantify methane emissions directly at the source. Each detection undergoes false-positive review ensuring reliability while maintaining compliance with EPA standards. Beyond meeting regulatory requirements, operators gain access to high-resolution visual records that enable cost-effective remote root-cause analysis, operational excellence, and emissions accounting. "We are excited to announce that Kuva has received EPA approval for periodic screenings," said Felix Hoehne, General Manager of Sensirion Connected Solutions. "This achievement underscores our commitment to developing forward-looking solutions that not only help operators meet regulatory requirements but also deliver real business value. Our EPA-approved solutions give our customers unparalleled flexibility to select or combine solutions that best match the needs of their assets and site types." Regulatory flexibility, operational benefits As an approved alternative for periodic screenings, Kuva can be deployed in place of traditional OGI, AVO, or Method 21 surveys. Cleared for monthly surveys, the Kuva solution enables operators to fulfill EPA-mandated screening frequencies under OOOOa/b regulations and streamline reporting requirements. At the same time, Kuva provides enhanced visibility into site emissions between periodic screenings, enabling operators to find and fix problems early, reduce costs, and proactively managing their facilities with confidence. Click here to learn more about Sensirion Connected Solutions: www.sensirion-connected.com The official approval letter can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/emc/oil-and-gas-alternative-test-methods About Sensirion Connected Solutions Sensirion Connected Solutions specializes in advanced sensor-based IoT solutions for continuous emissions monitoring in the energy sector. Its end-to-end platform combines proprietary methane sensing and optical gas imaging technologies with powerful data analytics, root-cause diagnostics, and expert field support. Designed to simplify methane mitigation, the company's solutions empower operators to reduce emissions efficiently, meet ESG goals, enhance operational safety, and ensure regulatory compliance. With offices in Boston, Midland, Calgary, Chicago, and Switzerland, Sensirion Connected Solutions is a subsidiary of Sensirion Holding AG, a global leader in high-performance digital microsensors for environmental and flow sensing applications. Additional features:



