Germany has concluded a new renewables tender for innovative projects, securing 485 MW of capacity at final prices ranging from €0.0479 ($0.0557)/kWh to €0.0559/kWhFrom pv magazine Germany Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 163 bids with a total capacity of 2,182 MW. The authorities awarded 33 projects with a total capacity of 485.7 MW. All selected projects were for PV plants combined with energy storage. The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.0479 ($0.0557)/kWh to €0.0559/kWh, with an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...