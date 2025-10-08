Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Summer Field Program Discovers Bornite in Outcrop Across a 6km Corridor and Appoints Dr. Neil O'Brien as Chief Geologist

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of large-scale bornite in outcrop and the appointment of Dr. Neil O'Brien as Chief Geologist. Concurrent with its ongoing drill program, regional exploration has expanded the surface footprint of copper mineralization at the Company's Soo Copper Project, located near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Surface mapping and sampling have identified extensive chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization extending south of the current drill area, defining a new target corridor known as the Gimlet Target Area. This discovery represents a major step in delineating the broader copper system surrounding the high-grade mineralization intersected in recent drilling. Bornite in outcrop has been a key factor in establishing priority targets such as the cave showing, leading to drill hole MEPS-25-02, which intersected 262.5m @ 1.05% CuEq, including 68.3m @ 3.25% CuEq and 9.3m @ 19.98% CuEq, as announced in a press release dated September 29, 2025. Highlights of the Summer Field Program

An expanded regional soil sampling program including 1,323 new soil samples uncovered 122 new copper samples across a corridor of interest now exceeding 6km (Sample assays pending).

At the Gimlet Target Area, 93 copper-bearing samples including 38 containing bornite were collected across a 2km area, marking the largest concentration of bornite in outcrop discovered to date. This zone lies more than 2km from the MEPS-25-02 drill hole collar. Limited historical drilling in the area recorded porphyry-style alteration and copper sulphides.

Reprocessing of a 2014 ZTEM survey has revealed a 10km circular anomaly encompassing both the 2025 drilling and the Gimlet Target Area, interpreted as a potential intrusive centre linked to copper mineralization (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Soo Copper Project, surface sample locations over copper in soils map, over regional ZTEM survey (resistivity) and Lidar.

Appointment of Dr. Neil O'Brien as Chief Geologist

Dr. O'Brien has served as Technical Advisor to the Company since January 2023 and was instrumental in guiding Sterling's recent high-grade copper discovery at the Soo Copper Project in Ontario's Mid-Continent Rift.

From 2004 until his retirement in 2018, Dr. O'Brien served as Senior Vice President, Exploration and New Business Development at Lundin Mining Corporation, where he was one of the longest-serving members of an executive team that built the company into a leading international base metal producer. A consulting economic geologist and former mining executive, Dr. O'Brien has four decades of global experience across six continents, covering all stages of mineral exploration, project development, and corporate growth. He currently serves as a non-executive director with public companies, including NGEx Minerals, a Lundin Group company. Dr. O'Brien holds a PhD in Geological Sciences from Queen's University and is widely recognized for his expertise in base metal and polymetallic mineral systems, with extensive global experience in copper deposits.

Dr. Neil Obrien, Chief Geologist states, "Our drilling indicates a km-scale, well-preserved copper-bearing potassic zone that commonly hosts bornite mineralization at shallow depths and that we have yet to find the limits of. These new soil geochemical and geophysical results further support our interpretation that the copper mineralization is multi-stage and related to several phases of porphyries that comprise an underlying giant intrusive centre. The identification of extensive new bornite and chalcopyrite prospects across kms to the south-southwest of our current drilling provides good evidence that there are more high-grade copper zones at shallow depths yet to be discovered. Having worked with Sterling as a Technical Advisor, I am excited to now formally step into the role of Chief Geologist. The Soo Copper discovery represents one of the most compelling copper exploration opportunities in Canada, and I look forward to advancing and expanding this high-grade system."

Jeremy Niemi, SVP Exploration & Evaluation, commented, "Surface discovery of bornite across a wide new target corridor reinforces the view that Soo Copper is a large, multi-centre copper system. With Dr. Neil O'Brien now formally joining the team, we're adding decades of global porphyry expertise that will accelerate our understanding of the system's architecture and scale. It's an exciting time as Sterling continues to uncover the full potential of this copper district."

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director, states "We are thrilled to add Dr. O'Brien to our team at this critical juncture for the Company. His extensive experience in large scale porphyry development and his track record of success speaks volumes to the potential of the Soo Copper project and that of Sterling Metals. Having worked together for several years looking to identify large scale copper deposits, we all look forward to what lies ahead."

The Company continues to drill at priority targets at the Soo Copper Project and has expanded the drill program from a minimum of 3,000m to a minimum of 6,000m.

Figure 2. Bornite and chalcopyrite from grab sample SCFS-25-081 (assays pending) at Gimlet Target Area.

Figure 3. Chalcopyrite and bornite from grab sample SCFS-25-062 at Gimlet Target Area.

Corporate Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers and directors of the Company. The RSUs shall vest in three equal tranches over the next 36 months beginning on October 8, 2026. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company on the date that the RSUs vest. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the Batchewana, Garden River, and Michipicoten First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

