Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 13:48 Uhr
Globe Teleservices Signs A2P Firewall Partnership with Cellcard Cambodia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd., a leading global telecom solutions provider, has signed an exclusive partnership with Cellcard, a leading mobile network operator (MNO) in Cambodia, to deliver A2P SMS firewall solution.

This strategic partnership enables Cellcard to safeguard its network and customers from growing A2P fraud threats, including SMS spoofing, SIM farming, grey routes, and artificial inflation of traffic (AIT). The fully integrated platform not only secures A2P messaging channels but also helps protect legitimate enterprise traffic, turning potential losses into sustainable revenue streams for Cellcard.

In a record-breaking 60 days, Globe Teleservices successfully completed the end-to-end firewall deployment-showcasing its agility, expertise, and commitment to ensuring rapid protection for operators and subscribers alike.

"This partnership is a key step toward enabling innovations for secure and scalable telecom ecosystems across Southeast Asia. Looking forward to supporting Cellcard in unlocking value from their messaging channels and exploring further collaborations," said Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO, Globe Teleservices.

Mr. Yap Kok Leong, CEO of Cellcard, added, "With the growing complexity of network frauds, safeguarding our subscribers is our top priority. This collaboration with Globe Teleservices strengthens our ability to provide customers with a secure and seamless messaging experience they can trust for the long run."

With this partnership, Globe Teleservices and Cellcard are set to unlock future opportunities and further enhance Cambodia's telecom infrastructure.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Dubai, Malaysia, Tanzania, Ghana, India, and Hong Kong. GTS provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. GTS is a member of prestigious forums like MEF, GSMA, GLF, Trust in Enterprise Messaging, TMForum, PITA and ITU-APT. Notable accolades include the Platinum Award from Juniper Research for AI-powered AGT/AIT Fraud Detection solution, recognition in Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies for 2024 and 2025 by The Straits Times and Statista, recognition in Financial Times - High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 & 2025 and Tier 1 recognition in A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 in MNO and Enterprise edition by ROCCO.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791451/Globe_Teleservices_Cellcard_Cambodia.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791454/Globe_Teleservices_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globe-teleservices-signs-a2p-firewall-partnership-with-cellcard-cambodia-302578284.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
