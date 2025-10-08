Anzeige
08.10.2025
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 7 October 2025 was 392.31p (ex-income) 393.66p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

08 October 2025


