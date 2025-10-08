Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AM General LLC: AM General Demonstrates Mobility Capabilities to UK Ministry of Defence as It Announces Strategic Collaboration with Marshall Land Systems

BEDFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, leading global military mobility solutions provider, hosted a capabilities demonstration of its light tactical vehicle portfolio for the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence (UK MoD) at the UTAC Millbrook Proving Grounds. The Company also announced that it will collaborate with Marshall Land Systems, a premier UK defense contractor, as it prepares for the upcoming United Kingdom Land Mobility Programme (LMP) solicitation.

The HUMVEE 4-CT showcases its rugged capabilities at the UTAC Millbrook proving grounds in Bedford, UK. The HUMVEE platform is battle-proven and actively sought after by Allies around the world.

"We couldn't be more excited to show the UK MoD what our light tactical vehicles are capable of," said John Chadbourne, AM General Executive Vice President of Business Development, "This demonstration along with our collaboration with Marshall Land Systems are just the beginning of our efforts to support the UK Armed Forces and their mobility capabilities."

At the all-day experience, the UK MoD had the opportunity to learn more about AM General's and Marshall Land Systems' core corporate competencies. They also participated in a ride and drive experience of three of the Company's platforms - the iconic HUMVEE, the revolutionary Saber, and significantly improved Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV A2). The vehicles were put through their paces at UTAC Millbrook proving grounds, handling a series of tough terrain and obstacles to showcase each platform's adaptability, ruggedness, and handling performance. It was important for AM General to demonstrate to the MoD that its tactical vehicle platform options cover the weight, capability, and protection spectrum, all built with the highest quality to meet their mission requirements.

Additionally, the planned strategic collaboration between AM General and Marshall Land Systems is expected to enable subject matter expertise growth for both organizations and establish regional development through long-term ecosystem participation in the UK. Marshall's exceptional experience with vehicle assembly, systems integration, and in-service support for the Armed Forces of the UK coupled with AM General's best-in-class manufacturing and engineering expertise, aftermarket support, and quality products will set the stage for a formidable offering to meet the UK Ministry of Defence's needs for mission readiness.

"Together with AM General we are developing a compelling case for a collaboration that will combine the best of our respective capabilities," said Marshall Land Systems CEO Gareth Williams. "This demonstration day is an ideal forum to outline our shared vision for a new generation of mobility for the British Army as we continue to build on our ongoing support for the UK Armed Forces and our proven pedigree of successful industry partnerships, based on more than a century of British engineering excellence."

The UK MoD Land Mobility Programme solicitation has not been determined; however, AM General expects an industry brief in November 2025.

About AM General

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, JLTV A2, the next-generation Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary Hawkeye 105mm MHS with soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is always mission ready. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

Media Contact: Deborah Reyes, Executive Director, Global Marketing and Strategic Communications
E-mail: deborah.reyes@amgeneral.com

The HUMVEE Saber was also put through its paces at the UTAC Millbrook proving grounds. The Saber has increased levels of protection typically found in larger, heavier vehicles.

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2) General Purpose variant features major changes from the A1 including enhanced corrosion protection, a lithium-ion battery, and redesigned packaging for ease of maintenance.

(From left to right) John Chadbourne, AM General Executive Vice President and Carl Forey, Marshall Land Systems Chief Revenue Officer, sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the upcoming United Kingdom Ministry of Defence Land Mobility Programme.

AM General Executive Vice President, John Chadbourne and Marshall Land Systems Chief Revenue Officer, Carl Forey finalized a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly collaborate on the upcoming United Kingdom Ministry of Defence Land Mobility Programme.

The AM General Team, together with Marshall Land Systems members hosted the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence at UTAC Millbrook in Bedford. They demonstrated the capabilities of its rugged fleet of light tactical vehicles: the HUMVEE, HUMVEE Saber, and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791216/HUMVEE_Moguls.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791217/Saber_Action.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791218/JLTV_Action.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791219/MoU_Signing.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791220/Signing_Handshake.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791221/UTAC_Group_Picture.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187920/AMG_Color_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/am-general-demonstrates-mobility-capabilities-to-uk-ministry-of-defence-as-it-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-marshall-land-systems-302577746.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.