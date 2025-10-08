NeoPredics Announces Market Launch of PreFree Across CE-Markets

- Clinical challenge: uncertainty in discharge and admission decisions for women at risk of preeclampsia

- PreFree: the first CE-marked, multimodal prediction model for preeclampsia (biomarkers + clinical data)

- Market launch in CE countries starting Q4 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Preeclampsia remains one of the most serious complications in pregnancy, yet decisions around discharge and admission in suspected cases are often uncertain. Traditional assessment tools lack predictive accuracy, leading to unnecessary hospital stays or delayed recognition of life-threatening risks for pregnant women and their babies.

Thorsten Waloschek, CEO NeoPredics

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, NeoPredics will launch PreFree across CE-markets. PreFree is the first CE-marked multimodal prediction model for preeclampsia, combining biomarkers (sFlt-1/PlGF) with clinical data to enable reliable risk stratification early in pregnancy. It also offers the option of remote patient monitoring directly from home.

"With PreFree, we are laying a new foundation for clinical decision-making in obstetrics. Our mission is to provide physicians with a trusted tool that reduces uncertainty in managing preeclampsia and enhances safety for both pregnant women and their children," said Thorsten Waloschek, CEO of NeoPredics.

The PreFree Solution

PreFree supports clinical decision making with easy-to-interpret personalized risk scores and forecasts. This allows for more targeted interventions, fewer unnecessary hospitalizations, and improved patient outcomes.

Key Benefits:

- Early detection of preeclampsia risk

- Multimodal integration of biomarkers and clinical data

- Two-week risk forecast for timely intervention

- Clear, transparent risk scores to support clinical decision-making

- Remote monitoring for added safety and flexibility

Benefits for Stakeholders

- Clinicians: earlier detection of preeclampsia, clearer admission/discharge decisions, personalized patient management.

- Hospitals: streamlined workflows, shorter lengths of stay, reduced readmissions and costs.

- Pregnant women: greater safety, fewer unnecessary hospitalizations, convenient home-based monitoring.

- Payers: optimized resource allocation, lower overall healthcare costs, improved maternal and neonatal outcomes.

Availability

PreFree will be available across Europe beginning Q4 2025.

About NeoPredics

NeoPredics is an innovative MedTech company headquartered in Switzerland with operational offices in Europe and the United States. The company creates advanced predictive and digital solutions to support clinical decision-making across the maternal, neonatal, and perinatal spectrum. By transforming complex clinical and biomarker data into clear, actionable insights, NeoPredics empowers healthcare providers to anticipate risks, intervene earlier, and improve outcomes for pregnant women, babies, and families worldwide.

Contact Information

Lia Butler

Director of Sales & Marketing, US

lia.butler@neopredics.com

6092736911





SOURCE: NeoPredics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/neopredics-announces-market-launch-of-prefree-across-ce-markets-1082821