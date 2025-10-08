The Naderi Center: Rising Demand for Revision Rhinoplasty Leads Patients Worldwide to Dr. Shervin Naderi

The Naderi Center sees growing demand for revision rhinoplasty, with Dr. Shervin Naderi providing surgical and non-surgical solutions customized to patient needs, from advanced corrective surgery to filler-based nasal refinement.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / A growing number of patients are seeking revision rhinoplasty after disappointing results from their initial nose surgeries, and many are turning to Dr. Shervin Naderi of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology for help.

Shervin Naderi, MD, FACS

Dr. Naderi is double board-certified in facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology and has performed thousands of rhinoplasty surgeries, both primary and revision.

In past years, the majority of Dr. Naderi's patients were coming in for their first rhinoplasty. Nearly half of his consultations involve patients who need revision procedures. The change shows both the growing demand for rhinoplasty and the problems that occur when less experienced surgeons perform the surgeries.

"Revision rhinoplasty is complex. These are patients who have already been through surgery and are often dealing with breathing problems or dissatisfaction with their appearance. My role is to listen, evaluate carefully, and guide them to the safest and most effective path forward," said Dr. Naderi.

Patients Traveling Nationally and Internationally

Dr. Naderi has restricted his surgical work to rhinoplasty for more than twenty years and has completed thousands of operations. The single focus draws patients from across the United States and from other countries who book consultations with him. The Naderi Center arranges virtual meetings for out-of-town patients.

Common Reasons for Revision

Patients who come for revision rhinoplasty frequently struggle with problems such as:

Deviated septums and airway obstruction

Collapsed nasal mid-vaults

Pinched or drooping tips

Overly shortened or "piggy" noses

Visible irregularities or asymmetries

These issues affect not only appearance but also function. Many patients report difficulty breathing after their first rhinoplasty.

Patients considering revision can view before and after photos of revision rhinoplasty to better understand the potential improvements in both form and function

Balancing Form and Function

Dr. Naderi is both a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and a board-certified ENT surgeon, giving him the ability to address the nose's structure and function together.

"The nose has to work well, not just look good. A beautiful nose that doesn't breathe properly is never a success," Dr. Naderi explained.

Consultations That Offer Options

Every patient receives a personalized plan. Sometimes revision surgery is necessary. Other times, a non-surgical rhinoplasty with fillers can provide improvement without another operation. And in some cases, the best advice is to leave the nose alone to avoid unnecessary risk.

Why Revision Rhinoplasty Is More Complex

The second operation on the nose is harder than the first. Scar tissue, limited cartilage and changed anatomy stretch the operating time and cloud the recovery path. Surgeons often must take new grafts from the patient's rib or from cadaveric cartilage, because the septal cartilage left after the first operation is no longer enough.

The patient who returns for a second operation carries a small extra chance of infection, of skin necrosis and of slow wound closure. The surgeon sometimes orders sessions in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber after the procedure.

Time, Care, and Recovery

At The Naderi Center, located in Reston, VA and Chevy Chase, MD, primary rhinoplasty procedures are usually scheduled for two hours. Revision surgeries are scheduled for four hours or longer. Patients are followed closely after surgery with frequent check-ins to ensure safe healing.

Costs and Alternatives

Revision rhinoplasty at The Naderi Center typically ranges from $45,000 to $50,000, reflecting the complexity of the work. For patients not ready for another surgery, non-surgical rhinoplasty offers a less invasive option. Results appear immediately, last one to two years, and require maintenance injections every six to eight months. Initial treatments are $2,500, with discounted touch-ups at $1,200 if performed on schedule.

"Non-surgical rhinoplasty can be a wonderful solution for the right patient. The key is honesty-knowing when filler can help and when surgery is the safer long-term option," Dr. Naderi said.

About Dr. Shervin Naderi

Dr. Shervin Naderi works at The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology and is known across the country for rhinoplasty. He holds board certification in facial plastic surgery plus otolaryngology (ENT). During a practice limited to the face and spanning more than twenty years, he has completed thousands of primary and revision rhinoplasty surgeries. Dr. Naderi also gives patients the choice of non-surgical rhinoplasty; both surgical and non-surgical methods remain available for altering nasal shape as well as airflow.

