Rezolut Launches SubtleHD: More Comfortable MRI Scans, Sharper Results

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Rezolut LLC, a national leader in advanced diagnostic imaging, is proud to announce the launch of SubtleHD, powered by Subtle Medical, an innovative AI software that enhances MRI image quality while significantly reducing scan time.

SubtleHD, developed by Subtle Medical and powered by advanced deep learning algorithms, improves the sharpness and clarity of MRI images at faster acquisition speeds. With up to 80 percent faster scan times and improved image resolution, patients benefit from a quicker, more comfortable imaging experience without compromising diagnostic quality.

"Subtle's technology is already delivering value across our MRI operations," said Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut. " It enables us to accelerate scans while maintaining diagnostic confidence, reducing patient burden, and improving overall image quality. We are excited to expand our use of this innovative technology across our centers."

SubtleHD integrates with existing MRI scanners from all major manufacturers including GE, Siemens, Hitachi, and Philips. The software requires no changes to current workflows, making implementation simple and efficient for radiology teams.

Key benefits of SubtleHD include:

Faster Scan Times: Reduces MRI scan duration by up to 80%, leading to shorter appointments and improved patient comfort.

Enhanced Image Quality: Uses AI to sharpen and denoise images, delivering clearer results for more accurate interpretation.

Universal Compatibility: Works with nearly all scanner brands and MRI procedures.

Operational Efficiency: Increases patient throughput and reduces backlogs with minimal infrastructure changes.

SubtleHD is currently being used at seven Rezolut imaging centers, with plans to expand to over 40 sites. At one of Rezolut's sites, SubtleHD has reduced scan slot times by 15-20 minutes for certain exams, allowing up to four additional scans per day. That allows more patients to be seen each month, all while improving patient comfort and reducing time on the table for those with claustrophobia or anxiety.

SubtleHD is now available at select Rezolut imaging centers across the United States, with broader expansion underway.

About Rezolut

Rezolut is a leading provider of medical imaging solutions, specializing in the development of advanced technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient care. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Rezolut is committed to transforming healthcare through cutting-edge technology. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a leading healthcare technology company using AI to improve the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Their FDA-cleared SubtleMR and SubtlePET solutions are deployed in hospitals and imaging centers worldwide, enabling faster, higher-quality scans and better patient care. Learn more at www.subtlemedical.com

