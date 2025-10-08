Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG's ISSCA Regenerative Medicine Global Summit 2025 Concludes in Cancún with Full Attendance from 30+ Countries

Two-Day Event Features Scientific Sessions, Hands-On Workshops, and Soft Opening of CELLGENIC Manufacturing Laboratory

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medicine solutions, today announced the successful conclusion of the Regenerative Medicine Global Summit 2025, organized by the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA), the world's largest organization dedicated to training physicians in regenerative medicine. The September 12-13 event at Secrets The Vine Cancún attracted full attendance from more than 30 countries, showcasing RMTG's global reach and generating revenue through registration fees, product exhibitions, and certification programs.

Event Highlights and Revenue Generation:

The summit brought together physicians and scientists from Malaysia, Vietnam, Tajikistan, Ghana, South Africa, Japan, the United States, Spain, Italy, and multiple other nations, establishing Cancún as a global hub for regenerative medicine innovation and education. The event created multiple revenue streams through participant registrations, workshop certifications, exhibitor opportunities, and product demonstrations.

Strategic Event Components:

International Attendance: Full house participation from 30+ countries demonstrating ISSCA's global platform reach and education market leadership

Day 1 Scientific Program: Comprehensive keynote lectures from 14 international experts covering cutting-edge regenerative medicine topics, with exhibitor area featuring CELLGENIC, Eleve Health, Immunocine, Cellular Hope Institute, and MUSE Cells Innovation

Day 2 Certification Workshops: 150 certified participants across five simultaneous hands-on training sessions, generating certification fees and demonstrating ISSCA's premium education model

CELLGENIC Laboratory Showcase: Workshop participants toured the new Cancún manufacturing facility during soft opening, observing stem cell manufacturing processes and quality protocols

MedConnect Networking: Signature rooftop event at Royalton Chic Cancún fostering physician collaborations and future partnership opportunities

Revenue Streams: Event generated income through registration fees, certification programs, exhibitor booths, and product sales while establishing platform for ongoing physician relationships and training programs

"This summit proved that regenerative medicine is no longer confined by borders," said David Christensen, CEO of RMTG. "With physicians and scientists gathered from every continent, we are setting a global standard in how knowledge is shared and therapies are advanced. Between the scientific sessions, the workshops, and the networking opportunities, this event proved Mexico's growing leadership in biotechnology and medical education, while showcasing our new CELLGENIC manufacturing facility to an international audience."

Comprehensive Scientific and Training Program:

Day 1 featured keynote presentations from distinguished faculty including Prof. Mari Dezawa (Japan) on MUSE Cells and immune-modulating therapies, Dr. Rafael González (USA) on real-world evidence behind NK cells and stem cell therapies, Dr. Matt Cook (USA) on precision ultrasound-guided interventions, Dr. Alan Gaveck (USA) on engineering the immune system, Jason Pencek (USA) on next-generation cellular strategies, Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan (Malaysia/Europe) on bioregenerative longevity, Dr. Keith L. March (USA) on cell-free regenerative therapies, Dr. Greg Jones (USA) on peptides and hormones, Dr. Richard Silva (USA) on sports optimization, Dr. Jeff Wiegers (USA) on pain management with biologics, Dr. Vincenzo Di Donna (Italy) on organoids and ozone therapy, Prof. Roni Moya (Portugal) on regenerative biomedicine innovations, Prof. Jonathan Lakey (USA) on cellular transplantation advances, and Dr. Matthew Halpert (USA) on cancer immunology.

Premium Certification Workshops:

Day 2 delivered specialized hands-on training across five simultaneous workshops for 150 certified participants, including MUSE Cells Innovation training led by Prof. Mari Dezawa, Dr. Jeff Wiegers, and Prof. Jonathan Lakey; NK Cells and Advanced Cellular Therapies in collaboration with ImmunoSyn at ReHealth's laboratory with facility tours of the CELLGENIC manufacturing laboratory; Peptide Therapy Workshop conducted by Jason Pencek and Dr. Greg Jones; Musculoskeletal and Sports Medicine directed by Dr. Richard Silva, Dr. Wahid Burad, and Dr. Vincenzo Di Donna; and Advanced Aesthetics presented by Prof. Roni Moya and Prof. Mike Chan covering exosomes, peptides, PRP, and regenerative aesthetic therapies.

"Our goal is to close the gap between research and clinical practice, giving physicians the tools to deliver the medicine of tomorrow, today," said Benito Novas, Founder of ISSCA. "This summit is not only about science; it is about shaping a healthier future for patients. With participants from more than 30 countries, this event demonstrated the global demand for our educational platform and the value of our integrated approach combining training, certification, and access to advanced biologic products."

Market Position and Global Platform:

The summit reinforced ISSCA's position as the world's largest physician training organization in regenerative medicine, with presence in more than 20 countries and over 15 years of experience. The event demonstrated RMTG's integrated business model combining education through ISSCA, manufacturing through CELLGENIC, and product distribution through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary. The Cancún location showcased the strategic positioning of RMTG's new COFEPRIS-licensed manufacturing facility while providing international exposure to the Company's expanding infrastructure.

"With participants from more than 30 countries, Cancún truly became a hub of regenerative medicine," said Sarah Barroso, Managing Director of CELLGENIC. "This event proved Mexico's growing leadership in biotechnology and medical education while demonstrating the value of our new manufacturing facility to an international audience of potential customers and partners."

The successful summit aligns with RMTG's recent operational momentum, including continued sales growth in 2025 and recent expansion announcements in Puerto Rico and northern Argentina/Paraguay, adding to the Company's global affiliate network spanning 30+ countries.

https://youtu.be/ZMGZvrr59Vw?si=qAPVZlYco6m_fN6q

About RMTG:

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. ISSCA is the world's largest organization dedicated to training physicians in regenerative medicine, with over 15 years of experience promoting education, research, and certification through international summits, academic programs, and clinical alliances. The Company's CELLGENIC brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of regenerative medicine products including exosomes, MSCs, and platelet-rich plasma kits produced under rigorous quality protocols at its COFEPRIS-licensed Cancún manufacturing facility. RMTG's integrated approach combines clinical operations, product distribution, manufacturing capabilities, and medical education to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global regenerative medicine market. To learn more, visit www.stemcellsgroup.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to future revenues, event attendance, certification program enrollment, or manufacturing facility performance. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that future summits will achieve similar attendance levels, that certification programs will generate expected revenues, that international expansion initiatives will succeed, or that the CELLGENIC facility will achieve operational targets. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact:

David Christensen, CEO and President

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc.

investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

