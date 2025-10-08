Policy incentives and hybrid solar-plus-storage projects are accelerating India's energy storage sector despite a slowdown in first-half installations.From ESS News Indian energy storage capacity reached 490 MWh by the end of June, according to Mercom India's "India's Energy Storage Landscape 1H 2025 Report." Karnataka accounted for 33% of national capacity, Chhattisgarh 24%, and Gujarat 16%. Solar-plus-storage systems represented nearly 56% of cumulative installed capacity. Solar-plus-wind projects with round-the-clock capability contributed over 32%, while standalone battery energy storage ...

