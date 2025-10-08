Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the appointment of Thomas Courtice as regional director, EMEA for its Security and Technology Consulting practice. Courtice will oversee international client projects, lead the international security team, and spearhead efforts to expand the firm's presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"Thomas brings deep expertise in designing and delivering innovative security solutions for some of the world's most complex and high-risk environments," said Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions. "His leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver tailored solutions to clients across the EMEA region, ensuring security and resilience of critical infrastructure, data centers, corporate offices, and government facilities."

Courtice joins Guidepost Solutions with over a decade of global experience in physical and technical security, risk management, and site assessments. He has successfully developed and delivered large-scale security programs for multinational corporations, government entities, and data centers worldwide. Most recently, Courtice served as director and regional physical security specialist at UBS Business Solutions, where he ensured global compliance, provided risk advisory, and oversaw design and implementation of security infrastructure operations across the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Netherlands, and South Africa.

Courtice also held consulting roles at Cornerstone GRG Ltd and Mitie Group Ltd, where he led client advisory services on security installations, driving corporate security and governance transformation projects. His background includes supporting counterterrorism and intelligence-gathering initiatives in Afghanistan, Africa, and the Middle East, managing high-risk employee travel security and physical security policy compliance.

Guidepost Solutions serves clients in more than 40 countries across the globe, including throughout the EMEA region, providing enterprise-wide security solutions. With Courtice leading the EMEA Security and Technology practice, the firm is well-poised to accelerate growth and further expand its global presence.

About Guidepost Solutions LLC

Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us whether on the ground around the globe or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Palm Beach, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Walnut Creek, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.

