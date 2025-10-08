biomodal, an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company, today announced it has launched a Certified Service Provider (CSP) program with partners around the globe to meet the increasing demand for its novel duet multiomics solutions. The organizations are partnering with biomodal as they work to deliver transformative data and insights for researchers in areas such as disease detection and therapy selection and monitoring, as well as providing mechanistic insights into disease.

biomodal's CSP program is a worldwide network of validated service organizations utilizing the company's duet multiomics sequencing technology, including duet evoC and duet +modC. biomodal CSPs undergo standardized training and certification to ensure they deliver the highest-quality data to their clients.

Highlighted service providers include:

Eurofins Clinical Enterprise, Framingham, Massachusetts, United States

Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Sydney, Australia

Life Brain, Bonn, Germany

McGill Genome Center, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

MOgene, St Louis, Missouri, United States

University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States

University of Minnesota Genomics Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Zymo Research, Irvine, California, United States

"This technology offers a more complete picture of the biology and gene regulation in cancer, ageing and cardiovascular health, and can even unlock an understanding of the effects of climate change on species development," said Dr.Orion Tong, R&D Lead at Garvan Genomics Platform.

"Our partnership with biomodal puts cutting-edge multiomic tools directly into the hands of scientists," said Dr. Keith Booher, Services Director at Zymo Research Corporation. "The ability to profile 5mC, 5hmC, and the four canonical bases in one workflow is a transformative step for understanding disease biology, and it's changing the game."

Dr. Per Hoffmann, CCO at Life and Brain GmbH, "With biomodal's duet multiomics solutions, we deliver transformative insights by generating and analyzing the 5-base and 6-base genome. This partnership enables us to continuously provide innovative services that deepen understanding of normal and disease biology and enable better identification of disease-relevant biomarkers."

"As early adopters of the 5-base and 6-base solutions from biomodal, we are excited to share that we are now officially a Certified Service Provider," said Ioannis Ragoussis, Head of Genome Sciences at McGill Genome Center. "This milestone enables us to support more advanced research and deliver greater depth of mechanistic understanding to the researchers we serve."

"We continually evaluate the most advanced technologies for our research community. biomodal's 6-base solution opens new frontiers in genetics and epigenetics, revealing insights that were previously out of reach," said Claudia Lalancette, Director of the University of Michigan Epigenomics Core Lab.

"We are excited to extend the novel benefits of our duet multiomics solutions by partnering with leaders in the life sciences community to better support our customers worldwide," said Peter Fromen, CEO of biomodal. "Our bCSP program provides a competitive advantage to service providers and helps ensure that their own customers receive the highest quality multiomic data using biomodal technology."

Interested in learning more about biomodal's CSP program, visit: https://biomodal.com/certified-service-providers/

About biomodal ltd.

biomodal is an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company delivering products that bring the dynamism of our ever-changing biology into focus. Our duet multiomics solutions enable more epigenetic information from a single, low input DNA sample without complex, resource intensive bioinformatics, or harsh chemical treatment. Our single-base-resolution, resolved sequencing approach unlocks the combinatorial power of genetic and epigenetic information in one workflow, elucidating greater biological insight within the fields of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and ageing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008111957/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Donna McDade-Walker, PhD

VP, Global Marketing Product Management

donna.mcdadewalker@biomodal.com