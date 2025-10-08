New customer expands Cognyte engagement after initial ~$10M investment, demonstrating Cognyte's land-and-expand strategy

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in software-driven technology for investigative analytics, today announced a follow-on contract valued at over $5 million with a tier-1 military organization in the Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA) region. The annual subscription-based deal was secured shortly after an initial ~$10M contract signed earlier in 2025, marking the second major agreement with the customer this year.

The rapid expansion reflects the significant value of Cognyte's solutions, the continued reoccurring business and the strength of its land-and-expand strategy. Military and national security organizations increasingly require agility and foresight to counter fast-evolving threats in the field. With this latest agreement, the customer is expanding its investment in Cognyte's tactical SIGINT solutions to empower frontline military teams with actionable intelligence capabilities for mission-critical decision making in real time.

"Winning a second contract so quickly after the first highlights the trust customers place in Cognyte's ability to deliver significant value as their needs grow," said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. "This subscription agreement demonstrates how Cognyte's differentiated technology and strong customer relationships fuel confidence, repeat business and sustainable growth."

"Cognyte continues to grow its global customer base, with many of our customers scaling and upgrading their deployments and solutions over time," said David Abadi, Chief Financial Officer at Cognyte. "These expansions highlight the sustained demand for Cognyte's solutions, the strong partnerships we develop with customers and their role in driving long-term growth."

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company, focused on solutions for data processing and investigative analytics that allow customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Cognyte's solutions empower law enforcement, national security, national and military intelligence agencies, and other organizations to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers make smarter, faster decisions with their data for successful outcomes. Hundreds of customers rely on Cognyte's investigative analytics solutions to uncover critical insights from past events and anticipate emerging threats. By harnessing AI-driven intelligence, Cognyte accelerates investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy while enabling customers to better investigate, anticipate, predict and mitigate risks with greater precision. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "views," and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte's business, and Cognyte's ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 2, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

