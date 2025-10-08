The World Gold Council today announced the launch of A New Golden Age: Imagining the Future of Digital Gold, a forward-looking report which explores the future potential uses and possibilities of digital gold.

The report centres around the hypothetical question "What if?" and seeks not to predict the future but instead to explore the possibilities of what gold could be used for and how its utility might change in a digital future that is unconstrained by how it is used today.

The report, which was commissioned by the WGC in partnership with The Future Laboratory, the world's most renowned futures consultancy, aims to advance the conversation about what could be possible from the perspective of product development and technological application with innovators within the gold industry, in financial markets and from across other industries and disciplines.

There are a number of key findings about how gold could be utilised and leveraged differently in the future across new and nascent technologies.

Digitalisation can improve transparency and trust, making it more investable. It can improve speed and access for institutional investors, retail investors and consumers, opening up the possibility of digital product development in these areas. It will be more appealing to digitally native audiences, which is an increasingly large population.

The findings come from three potential scenarios constructed to explore how digital innovation could transform gold ownership, investment, and cultural relevance. The three scenarios are:

Pervasive Digital Gold: Digital tools could enhance gold's traditional strengths as a safe haven and store of value, enabling frictionless trading, instant collateralisation, and even blockchain-backed social impact.

The DeFi Gold Rush: Tokenised gold in decentralised finance (DeFi) could generate risk-appropriate yields, attracting a new generation of tech-savvy investors.

The Next Gold Frontier: Digital, physical, and virtual innovations could embed gold investment, education, and culture into daily life, appealing to younger, digitally native audiences.

This report complements the WGC's Gold247 programme, which aims to improve gold ownership and trade through digitalisation and new technologies. It explores potential products and technological innovations, opening a conversation with experts both inside and outside the industry on how digital gold could be applied for businesses and consumers.

David Tait, Chief Executive Officer, World Gold Council, said: "Technology has the power to transform the global gold industry, making it more accessible, transparent, and trusted than ever before. In partnering with The Future Laboratory, we asked 'what if…?' to explore how digital gold could reshape investment, technology, and culture.

"This report builds on our Gold247 programme, which is already creating a strong foundation for responsible sourcing, fractional ownership, and seamless global trading. We are now inviting the industry, investors, and innovators to rethink gold not just as a trusted asset today, but as a digital asset for tomorrow."

The full report is available on https://www.gold.org/what-we-do/gold247/future-laboratory-report

World Gold Council

We are a membership organisation that champions the role gold plays as a strategic asset, shaping the future of a responsible and accessible gold supply chain. Our team of experts builds understanding of the use case and possibilities of gold through trusted research, analysis, commentary, and insights. We drive industry progress, shaping policy and setting standards for a perpetual and sustainable gold market.

You can follow the World Gold Council on X (Twitter) at @goldcouncil and LinkedIn.

