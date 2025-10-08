More than 2,000 attendees from 900 organizations across 63 countries to converge in Barcelona for cybersecurity's fastest-growing global conference

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced Fal.Con Europe has sold out for the second consecutive year, underscoring global demand from cybersecurity in the agentic era. Building on the record-setting Fal.Con 2025 in Las Vegas, which drew more than 8,000 cybersecurity leaders, Fal.Con Europe will bring together over 2,000 security leaders from 63 countries at Fira Barcelona from November 4-6. With 40+ partner sponsors and more than 900 organizations represented, Fal.Con Europe sets a new benchmark as the premier cybersecurity conference in the region.

"Fal.Con Europe is where the region's most influential leaders assemble to shape the future of cybersecurity and lead the industry in the agentic security era," said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike. "Fal.Con is now the defining conference for the cybersecurity industry. It's a global stage where defenders drive innovation, forge powerful alliances, and harness the Falcon platform to secure the organizations and industries that power our future."

Now in its second year, Fal.Con Europe brings together defenders, executives, and innovators to accelerate breakthroughs, forge industry-defining partnerships and set the strategic cybersecurity agenda for the year ahead. Centered on the 2025 theme, "Leading Cybersecurity in the AI Era," the conference will showcase the CrowdStrike Agentic Security Platform, the evolution of the Agentic SOC and the future of securing AI. These pillars define how CrowdStrike is leading the industry in the agentic era.

Attendees will hear visionary keynotes from CrowdStrike executives and join customer and partner-led sessions featuring leaders from European enterprises including Telefónica and Mondelez International, to name a few. Fal.Con One, an exclusive CxO program, will bring together C-level leaders from the region's most forward-thinking organizations to discuss the future of cybersecurity, the role of AI, securing AI in the new world of agentic security and how European enterprises can stay ahead of AI accelerated adversaries.

Fal.Con Europe 2025 will also showcase the strength of CrowdStrike's European partner ecosystem, welcoming 40+ partner sponsors from across the cybersecurity landscape. Premier sponsors AWS, Dell, and Intel will be joined by Diamond sponsors Adaptivia, Cribl, Proofpoint and Zscaler, alongside many other partners, demonstrating the strength of collaboration across Europe's security community and the CrowdStrike ecosystem.

Attendees can also participate in specialized hands-on CrowdStrike University training courses, with tracks tailored to European security requirements and compliance frameworks. Additional practitioner-focused opportunities include the second annual Fal.Con Europe Survivor Games and the all-new Adversary Tradecraft workshops, giving defenders even more ways to strengthen their cybersecurity expertise.

