Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guidepoint Unveils Guidepoint360, Merging AI + Expert Knowledge in One Platform

Extract and synthesize insights from 1.75M+ Advisors and 60K+ expert transcripts in a single platform.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, today announced the launch of Guidepoint360 and AskGP, it's new consolidated workspace and conversational AI assistant designed to streamline and elevate the entire research journey by centralizing your Guidepoint content and surfacing insights faster.

Powered by innovative technology, real-time data, and hard-to-source expertise, Guidepoint helps our clients accelerate understanding and empower decision-making through real-time access to knowledge.

Built to reduce noise and accelerate discovery, Guidepoint360 represents a significant step forward in how clients leverage expert intelligence, bringing together:

  • 1-to-1 Expert Interactions with Guidepoint's network of 1.75+ million Advisors
  • The Guidepoint Library of 60,000+ expert interview transcripts
  • AskGP, a conversational AI assistant that extracts and synthesizes insights from your Guidepoint content and cites its sources for verification

"Today's decision-makers need precise, validated answers to help them navigate the way forward," said Albert Sebag, CEO of Guidepoint. "With Guidepoint360 and AskGP, we're helping teams move from questions to confident decisions faster and with less friction."

This latest advancement underscores Guidepoint's focus on harnessing cutting-edge technology to accelerate access to knowledge. By putting innovation at the center of the research process, Guidepoint360 has the potential to transform how investors, management consultants, and companies incorporate expert intelligence into their decision-making.

"Guidepoint360 demonstrates that AI's most meaningful impact is in enhancing, not replacing, expert research," said Kaushik Deka, Guidepoint's Chief Technology and AI Officer. " With AskGP, clients get instant synthesis with citations so users can see why an answer is right, not just what it is, all within the compliance standards they rely on Guidepoint for."

For more information or to request access to Guidepoint360, contact a Guidepoint representative at sales@guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint
Guidepoint connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from its global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, conduct in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and validate qualitative insights. Guidepoint's multinational client base includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.

Meet Guidepoint360. The only platform that unifies your expert consultations, transcripts, and on-demand insights, powered by AI. Faster answers, sharper decisions, zero extra steps.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789793/Guidepoint_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789794/Guidepoint360.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidepoint-unveils-guidepoint360-merging-ai--expert-knowledge-in-one-platform-302576379.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.