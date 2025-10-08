Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 14:18 Uhr
Kahua, Inc.: Kahua Expands UK Presence and Achieves Ministry of Defence Cybersecurity Accreditation

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of asset centric programme management information systems (PMIS) with a common data environment (CDE), today announced the expansion of its services in the United Kingdom with a dedicated team on the ground. As part of its commitment to the UK market, Kahua has also achieved the Ministry of Defence's (MOD) Target of Assurance, a key cybersecurity accreditation for contractors supporting MOD programmes.

The Target of Assurance is a rigorous cybersecurity standard required of private-sector contractors working directly or indirectly with the Ministry of Defence. Kahua, which provides secure collaboration, cost control and maintaining a golden thread for large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, has recently extended its common data environment (CDE) into the UK to meet growing demand.

Achieving Level 2 demonstrates Kahua's credibility and trust at one of the UK's highest security levels, ensuring that software used by MOD contractors meets expectations for data protection, resilience and secure interoperability.

"This certification is just one part of our long-term commitment to the UK," said Brian Moore, Co-Founder and President of Kahua. "With a team now on the ground, we look forward to helping UK organisations drive performance, transparency and value in their capital programmes."

"Achieving the Target of Assurance is a key step in our UK growth strategy," said Sam Fretten, Regional Growth Lead at Kahua UK. "It reinforces our ability to support clients with complex security requirements and long-term capital projects."

Kahua's secure, asset-centric platform is already widely used by some of the most security-conscious organisations globally, as well as local governments, contractors and private-sector owners.

With its MOD accreditation, Kahua is now positioned to support a wide range of UK clients, including defence contractors, government agencies and critical infrastructure owners, all of whom require flexible and secure programme management solutions.

"Protecting client data has always been at the core of our mission," Moore added. "We're proud to meet the MOD's cybersecurity expectations and excited to help UK organisations manage their capital programmes with confidence."

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of asset-centric construction project management and analytics software for the government, healthcare, education, commercial and energy sectors. Trusted by 16 US federal agencies to securely manage capital programmes, Kahua helps owners and contractors improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Its unique Asset Centric Project Management® approach streamlines asset handover and ensures operational readiness.

Media Contact:
Alyce Menton
Sr. Director of Marketing
Kahua
amenton@kahua.com

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790896/Kahua_Expands_UK_Presence.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663422/Kahua_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kahua-expands-uk-presence-and-achieves-ministry-of-defence-cybersecurity-accreditation-302578083.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
