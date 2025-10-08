Aptevo Therapeutics: Aptevo Presenting Scientific and Clinical Updates at SITC and ASH, also Participating in Leading Financial and Industry Conferences in the Fourth Quarter

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Aptevo Therapeutics ("Aptevo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel bispecific and trispecific immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced its participation in upcoming key financial, industry, scientific and medical conferences this fall, providing the opportunity to highlight continued momentum and recent developments among a broad range of stakeholder audiences.

These conferences include:

4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

October 9, 2025 - Metropolitan Club, New York City, New York

Aptevo will participate in a panel on Acute Myeloid Leukemia titled "Novel AML Therapies Showing Clear Clinical Progress," discussing progress and recent trial outcomes of its lead asset, mipletamig, and sharing emerging evidence of its differentiated clinical profile in frontline AML-where strong safety, tolerability, and early efficacy continue to demonstrate meaningful potential for improved patient outcomes

Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)-Europe 2025 - 31st Annual International Partnering Conference

November 3-5, 2025 (in-person); Digital Partnering Days: November 11-12, 2025 - Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center, Vienna, Austria

The Business Development Team will be on-site and actively participating in meetings at the largest biotechnology meeting in Europe

Society of Immunotherapy in Cancer (SITC) 2025 - 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

November 5-9, 2025 - Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

Aptevo's R&D Team will present a poster highlighting a novel trispecific targeting Nectin-4, CD3 and CD40 to overcome the immunosuppressive the tumor microenvironment

American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2025 - 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition

December 6-9, 2025 - Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

Interim results from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig in frontline combination therapy for the treatment of AML, will be presented in a poster session by the clinical team.

To meet with onsite Company representatives at any of these meetings, we cordially invite you to contact:

Miriam Weber Miller

Aptevo Therapeutics

IR@apvo.com or millerm@apvo.com

+1 (206) 859 6629

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: APVO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel bispecific and trispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company has two clinical candidates. Mipletamig is currently being evaluated in RAINIER, a Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of frontline AML in combination with standard of care venetoclax + azacitidine. Mipletamig has orphan status for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act. ALG.APV-527, a bispecific conditional 4-1BB agonist that is only active upon simultaneous binding to 4-1BB and 5T4, is being co-developed with Alligator Bioscience and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types likely to express 5T4. Aptevo has six pre-clinical candidates with different mechanisms of action designed to target a range of solid tumors. All pipeline candidates were created from two proprietary platforms, ADAPTIRÔand ADAPTIR-FLEXÔ. The Aptevo mission is to improve treatment outcomes and transform the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy, safety, tolerability and durability of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates, including in combination with other drugs, as therapeutics for treatment of disease, its expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, statements related to the progress of Aptevo's clinical programs, including statements related to anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones, whether further study of mipletamig in a Phase 1b/2 dose optimization trial focusing on multiple doses of mipletamig in combination with venetoclax + azacitidine on a targeted patient population will continue to show remissions, whether Aptevo's final remission data or trial results will vary from its earlier assessment, whether Aptevo's strategy will translate into an improved overall survival in AML, especially among patient subgroups with poor prognosis, whether further study of ALG.APV-527 across multiple tumor types will continue to show clinical benefit, the possibility and timing of future preliminary or interim data readouts for ALG.APV-527, statements related to the progress of and enthusiasm for Aptevo's clinical programs, statements related to Aptevo's ability to generate stockholder value, whether Aptevo will continue to have momentum in its business in the future, and any other statements containing the words "may," "continue to," "believes," "knows," "expects," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "promising," "plans," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary or interim data or different results from later clinical trials; adverse events and unanticipated problems, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, macroeconomic and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary or interim data and preclinical studies being predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials, initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients, and the completion of clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, the trial design includes combination therapies that may make it difficult to accurately ascertain the benefits of mipletamig, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners or raise funds on acceptable terms or at all and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Aptevo's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises, geopolitical risks, including the current wars between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas and any other military event that could evolve out of any of the current conflicts and macroeconomic conditions such as economic uncertainty, imposition of tariffs, rising inflation and interest rates, continued market volatility and decreased consumer confidence. These risks are not exhaustive, Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

SOURCE: Aptevo Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aptevo-presenting-scientific-and-clinical-updates-at-sitc-and-ash-als-1084302