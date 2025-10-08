Incap Corporation: Incap UK invests in solar panels to enhance share of renewable energy

Incap Corporation | Press Release | October 08, 2025 at 13:00:00 EEST

Incap Electronics UK is finalising the installation of a rooftop solar power system at its facility in Newcastle-under-Lyme. The investment is expected to supply up to 49% of the factory's electricity needs. The system is expected to deliver long-term energy cost savings while helping reduce the company's carbon footprint.

According to Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK, the project reflects the company's continued focus on responsible operations. "This investment is a meaningful step towards improving how we manage energy on site and reducing our carbon footprint. As part of Incap Corporation's commitment to sustainability, we're proud to contribute through real, measurable actions at the local level," he said.



The solar photovoltaic system is forecasted to generate 158,000 kWh per annum, which equates to 33% of the total site demand and 49% of the daylight demand. A total of 400 solar panels have been installed on the rooftop. The site is expected to realise the full annual benefit of the system from 2026 onwards.



In addition to the solar panels, two 22.5 kW electric vehicle chargers are being installed at the site. These will be accessible to employees, customers, and visitors, promoting low-emission transport and enhancing on-site sustainability infrastructure.

This investment supports Incap UK's goal of reducing environmental impact. The system is expected to lower annual electricity costs while contributing to operational performance and the company's broader ESG goals.Incap UK is part of Incap Corporation, a global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025. Based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the facility provides full turn-key product supply including PCBAs, electro-mechanical assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, a dedicated standalone rapid prototyping facility (Fast Track), and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services (MRO). The factory has 4,400 square metres of total floor space and has experience in manufacturing since 1974, including over 20 years of experience in the defence, security, and aerospace markets.

