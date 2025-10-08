EQT Real Estate completes sale of national truck terminal portfolio

Portfolio includes seven logistics assets totaling 475 dock-high and drive-in doors, 89 usable acres and more than 312,000 square feet

Properties span six U.S. states, concentrated in Phoenix, Atlanta, Southern California and Texas

Sale reflects growing institutional demand for mission-critical freight infrastructure

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Value Fund V ("EQT Real Estate") has completed the sale of a seven-asset truck terminal portfolio across the U.S. The portfolio includes high-flow-through industrial facilities located across major freight corridors, supporting the growing need for efficient goods movement and regional distribution.

Assembled through a series of strategic acquisitions between 2021 and 2022, the portfolio comprises more than 312,000 square feet, 475 dock-high and drive-in doors, and spans 89 acres across Phoenix, Atlanta, Southern California's Inland Empire, Texas and Wichita. The sites are fully paved, fenced, and located within three miles of major interstates, offering last-mile access to densely populated markets.

EQT implemented robust targeted leasing and site improvements to institutionalize the portfolio and bring it to stabilization. The properties are now leased to a diversified mix of national and regional logistics users.

The transaction is part of EQT Real Estate's broader disposition strategy as it selectively crystallizes marquee investments across its industrial platform. Backed by a strong, world-class management team and deep local operating partners, EQT remains well-positioned to execute efficiently in today's market environment.

Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This sale reflects the depth of buyer interest for functional, well-located logistics assets. Our team did a tremendous job executing on the value creation plan for these assets, upgrading each property, enhancing site functionality, and securing significant moderate-to-long-term leasing commitments from blue-chip tenants. Demand for freight and logistics infrastructure remains strong, and we look forward to continuing to unlock value across our portfolio as market opportunities evolve."

EQT Real Estate was advised by Brian Fiumara and Zach Graham of CBRE National Partners.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-completes-sale-of-national-truck-terminal-portfolio,c4246939

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4246939/3710389.pdf Press Release, EIVF V, Truck Terminal Portfolio Sale, 100825 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/truck-terminal-image,c3475927 Truck Terminal Image

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-real-estate-completes-sale-of-national-truck-terminal-portfolio-302578321.html