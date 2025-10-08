Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 14:45
31,510 Euro
+0,35 % +0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,51031,55014:45
31,51031,55014:45
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 14:30 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Real Estate completes sale of national truck terminal portfolio

  • Portfolio includes seven logistics assets totaling 475 dock-high and drive-in doors, 89 usable acres and more than 312,000 square feet
  • Properties span six U.S. states, concentrated in Phoenix, Atlanta, Southern California and Texas
  • Sale reflects growing institutional demand for mission-critical freight infrastructure

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Value Fund V ("EQT Real Estate") has completed the sale of a seven-asset truck terminal portfolio across the U.S. The portfolio includes high-flow-through industrial facilities located across major freight corridors, supporting the growing need for efficient goods movement and regional distribution.

Assembled through a series of strategic acquisitions between 2021 and 2022, the portfolio comprises more than 312,000 square feet, 475 dock-high and drive-in doors, and spans 89 acres across Phoenix, Atlanta, Southern California's Inland Empire, Texas and Wichita. The sites are fully paved, fenced, and located within three miles of major interstates, offering last-mile access to densely populated markets.

EQT implemented robust targeted leasing and site improvements to institutionalize the portfolio and bring it to stabilization. The properties are now leased to a diversified mix of national and regional logistics users.

The transaction is part of EQT Real Estate's broader disposition strategy as it selectively crystallizes marquee investments across its industrial platform. Backed by a strong, world-class management team and deep local operating partners, EQT remains well-positioned to execute efficiently in today's market environment.

Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This sale reflects the depth of buyer interest for functional, well-located logistics assets. Our team did a tremendous job executing on the value creation plan for these assets, upgrading each property, enhancing site functionality, and securing significant moderate-to-long-term leasing commitments from blue-chip tenants. Demand for freight and logistics infrastructure remains strong, and we look forward to continuing to unlock value across our portfolio as market opportunities evolve."

EQT Real Estate was advised by Brian Fiumara and Zach Graham of CBRE National Partners.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-completes-sale-of-national-truck-terminal-portfolio,c4246939

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4246939/3710389.pdf

Press Release, EIVF V, Truck Terminal Portfolio Sale, 100825

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/truck-terminal-image,c3475927

Truck Terminal Image

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-real-estate-completes-sale-of-national-truck-terminal-portfolio-302578321.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.