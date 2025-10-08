Western Midstream Partners, LP: Western Midstream And Aris Water Solutions Announce Preliminary Results For Election Of Form Of Merger Consideration

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES") and Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) ("Aris") jointly announced today the preliminary results of the elections made by Aris securityholders regarding the form of merger consideration (the "Merger Consideration") to be received in connection with WES's pending acquisition of Aris (the "Transaction").

As further described in (i) the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 6, 2025, by and among WES, Aris and the other parties thereto (the "Merger Agreement"), (ii) the definitive proxy statement of Aris and prospectus of WES (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), included in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by WES with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which was declared effective on September 12, 2025, (the "Registration Statement") and (iii) the election form and accompanying election materials, each issued and outstanding share of Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Aris (the "Aris Class A Common Stock") and each Aris OpCo Stapled Unit (comprising one unit of Aris Water Holdings, LLC and one corresponding share of Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Aris) will, subject to certain exceptions as set forth in the Merger Agreement, be converted into the right to receive, at the election of the holder: (i) 0.625 common units representing limited partner interests in WES ("WES Common Units" and, such consideration, the "Common Unit Election Consideration"), (ii) a combination of $7.00 in cash (without interest) and 0.450 WES Common Units (the "Mixed Election Consideration"), or (iii) $25.00 in cash (without interest) (the "Cash Election Consideration"). The Cash Election Consideration is subject to proration to ensure that the total cash consideration payable in the Transaction will not exceed $415.0 million.

Based on available information as of the election deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York time, on October 7, 2025, the preliminary Merger Consideration election results are as follows:

Holders of 9,589,105 shares of Aris Class A Common Stock and 4,289,350 Aris OpCo Stapled Units elected to receive the Common Unit Election Consideration. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, this amount includes Aris securityholders who failed to properly make an election prior to the election deadline and are deemed to have elected to receive the Common Unit Election Consideration.

Holders of 1,901,249 shares of Aris Class A Common Stock and 9,304,608 Aris OpCo Stapled Units elected to receive the Mixed Election Consideration.

Holders of 21,247,291 shares of Aris Class A Common Stock and 12,873,151 Aris OpCo Stapled Units elected to receive the Cash Election Consideration.

As a result of these elections (which includes 5,114,865 shares of Aris Class A Common Stock that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures), it is estimated that approximately 26.6 million WES Common Units will be issued and $415.0 million in cash will be paid to Aris securityholders as part of the Merger Consideration (excluding the cash consideration payable in connection with the cancellation and conversion of the Company RSUs and Company PSUs (each as defined in the Merger Agreement)), which is equal to the maximum total cash consideration payable to Aris securityholders as set forth in the Merger Agreement. Therefore, Aris securityholders who elected to receive the Cash Election Consideration will instead receive a prorated amount of cash and WES Common Units.

The foregoing results are preliminary only and remain subject to the completion of guaranteed delivery procedures, and final certified results are not expected to be available until shortly before closing. After the final results of the election process are determined, the final Merger Consideration, and the allocation of the Merger Consideration, will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement. No fractional WES Common Units will be issued in the mergers, and holders of Aris Class A Common Stock and Aris OpCo Stapled Units will receive cash in lieu of any fractional WES Common Units.

A more detailed description of the Merger Consideration and the proration procedures applicable to elections is contained in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Aris securityholders should carefully read the Proxy Statement/Prospectus in its entirety. Copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus may be obtained free of charge by following the instructions below, under "Additional Information and Where to Find It."

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.

Aris is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. Visit www.ariswater.com for more information.

