Accuray Incorporated: Accuray Announces Milestone for Cancer Patients in Melbourne, Australia with First SBRT Treatments Using the CyberKnife System

5D Clinics and Joint Venture Partner Icon Group Make Strides in Delivering on Commitment to Increasing Access to World-class Radiation Treatments for More Communities Across Australia.

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that 5D Clinics has treated the first patients in the city of Melbourne, Australia, using the CyberKnife S7 System. 5D Clinics and joint venture partner Icon Group will open and operate CyberKnife System centers across Australia*, with the goal of making it easier for cancer patients to obtain state-of-the-art precision robotic stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and stereotactic radio surgery (SRS) treatments closer to home. With an initial focus on the East Coast of Australia, the new center in Melbourne is the first to be managed by the JV.

"We couldn't be prouder to announce the first CyberKnife System patient treatments resulting from our partnership with the 5D Clinics and Icon Group joint venture. We have a shared vision and commitment to advancing cancer care globally and the opening of the center in Melbourne is a first step?and important reminder?of the power of determination in bringing that vision to life," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray. "The CyberKnife System fills an unmet need in Australia to improve community access to this powerful technology that offers both personalized and precise cancer care treatments. We look forward to continuing to work together with 5D Clinics, Icon Group and our long-term distributor partner alphaXRT, to transform cancer management in the region."

The number of new cancer cases diagnosed in Australia is projected to grow from 212,332 in 2022 to 318,285 in 20451, a nearly 50 percent increase1. The rise in patient diagnoses reinforces the need for innovative new treatment options, such as the CyberKnife System, that can effectively manage the disease while improving the care journey and its impact on patients' quality of life.

One of the first patients treated was David, a 55-year old diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Choosing the CyberKnife System gave me such relief knowing I didn't have to face surgery or long hospital stays," David said.

"It's allowed me to keep working and get on with life without the downtime of traditional procedures. The results I've seen, and the information from my specialist, have been really reassuring and given me confidence about the future.

"What's also made a difference is being treated here by Dr. Paul Conway - he's been fantastic. Being able to reach out to Paul directly and get the answers I needed is something you don't often experience, and it's made this journey so much easier.

"To anyone starting their cancer journey, I'd say get as much information as you can and connect with specialists who take the time to guide you - that support has been invaluable for me."

5D Clinics in Perth, Western Australia, was the country's only private entity using the CyberKnife System. Now, in collaboration with Icon Group, Australia's largest dedicated private provider of cancer care with a growing reach in Asia and the United Kingdom, they are taking a pivotal step toward increasing patient access to SRS and SBRT. The CyberKnife S7 System will enable them to deliver radiation treatments more efficiently than previous generation models, minimizing the time patients spend in daily treatments and maximizing the number of patients that can be treated each day.

General Manager for 5D Clinics Australia, Bruno Bosco said this partnership will help turn the dial on cancer care.

"The introduction of the CyberKnife® System to Melbourne means patients no longer need to travel interstate to access this advanced level of care. It provides more choice and the possibility of better patient outcomes and improved quality of life. We're really excited to see the benefits of this service and look forward to continuing to work alongside Accuray to install more CyberKnife Systems across Australia's east coast," said Bruno.

The CyberKnife S7 System combines speed, precision, and artificial intelligence (AI) to track and automatically adapt for movement during treatment, delivering the radiation dose directly to the target anywhere in the body. The precision and accuracy of the system enables medical teams to deliver very high doses of radiation in a few days versus conventional fractionation which often require 30-40 sessions. The entire CyberKnife System procedure is typically completed in just 1 to 5 out-patient sessions, making radiation treatments delivered with sub-millimeter precision and accuracy an option for people unable to travel a month or more for care.

alphaXRT is the exclusive distributor, installer and training partner for the Accuray CyberKnife and TomoTherapy® platform portfolios in Australasia. In close cooperation with the Accuray global team, 5D Clinics and Icon Group, they supported the entire CyberKnife System installation process through the first patient treatment, and will provide ongoing service and assistance.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations regarding transforming cancer care in Australia, expectations regarding the company's products, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the global macroeconomic environment on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; substantial outstanding indebtedness and its ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants related to its debt; risks inherent in international operations; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 28, 2025, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact :

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

[email protected]

*Subject to Australian regulatory approvals.

1 World Health Organization, International Agency for Research on Cancer. https://gco.iarc.fr/tomorrow/en/dataviz/bars?types=0&sexes=0&mode=population&group_populations=0&multiple_populations=1&multiple_cancers=1&cancers=39&populations=36&apc=cat_ca20v1.5_ca23v-1.5&group_cancers=1. Accessed July 9, 2025.

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated