Lucent, Inc. Achieves $17 Million Asset Value Surge Amid Gold's Record $4,000 Milestone and Soaring Critical Minerals Demand, Paving Way for Strategic Materials Division's Maiden Shipments

Irvine, CA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucent, Inc. (OTC: LUCN), a diversified natural resources and technology company focused on vertical integration across the battery materials and precious metals sectors, today announced a year-to-date asset value increase exceeding $17 million, propelled by accelerating demand and surging market prices for gold and rare earth minerals. This growth aligns with recent industry momentum, including U.S. gold futures surpassing $4,000 per ounce amid heightened safe-haven demand and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Company's mineral products are now packaged and scheduled for shipment, marking the transition from contract fulfillment to active revenue generation within its Strategic Materials Division.

Lucent's Strategic Materials Division-established earlier this year-has completed initial sales preparations on $10.8 million in purchase orders and now manages over $100 million in mineral assets. This positions the Company advantageously in a market where demand for battery-grade graphite is projected to surge by 600% over the next decade, driven by the global energy transition and the adoption of electric vehicles. Additional contracts and mining channel agreements are currently under negotiation, positioning Lucent for continued growth and expanded international distribution, particularly as U.S. government initiatives intensify efforts to secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals through strategic investments and partnerships.

"Lucent's rapid progress from asset acquisition to operational execution demonstrates the strength of our model and the depth of our resources," said Steven Arenal, Chief Executive Officer of Lucent, Inc. "With shipments commencing and new supply partnerships forming, the Company is entering a period of sustained value creation, capitalizing on the rare earth minerals market's upward trajectory, where prices have climbed significantly in the first half of 2025 due to constrained supply and revived demand from permanent magnets and advanced technologies."

This milestone marks Lucent's evolution from an emerging participant in the materials sector to an active producer and supplier of high-value minerals critical to global energy and technology supply chains, including the graphite market.

About Lucent, Inc.

Lucent, Inc. (OTC: LUCN) is a diversified natural resources and technology company focused on vertical integration across the battery materials and precious metals sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucent Strategic Materials, the Company has acquired the Jany graphite mine and the Ageda and Los Ponchos gold mines in Mexico.

These assets position Lucent as a strategic supplier of battery-grade graphite and rare earth minerals-key components for electric vehicle batteries, energy storage systems, and advanced technologies-while its gold operations provide sustainable cash flow and a natural hedge against inflation.

Lucent is committed to responsible growth and environmental stewardship, supporting all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of its long-term strategy.

For more information, please visit www.lucentna.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com