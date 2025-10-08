Enovis Corporation: Enovis completes sale of its Dr. Comfort Footcare Solutions business for proceeds of up to $60 million

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis Corporation ("Enovis" or "the Company") (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, today announced the sale of its Dr. Comfort diabetic shoe business to Promus Equity Partners, a multi-family asset management firm based in Chicago, for consideration of up to $60 million in cash, consisting of an upfront payment of $45 million, and up to $15 million payable in the future upon the achievement of certain milestones.

"This transaction represents a positive outcome for Enovis, our Dr. Comfort business, and Promus Equity Partners," said Damien McDonald, Enovis' Chief Executive Officer. "The sale sharpens our focus on Enovis' core strengths and market leadership in Prevention & Recovery. By streamlining our portfolio we are creating a stronger foundation for the future. This divestiture, along with other initiatives already underway, positions Enovis to expand margins, enhance profitability, and accelerate debt reduction-further strengthening our role as a focused med-tech innovator dedicated to improving patients' lives."

McDonald added, "I want to thank our dedicated Dr. Comfort associates for driving significant performance improvements while staying true to a long-term commitment to patient outcomes. We are confident that, as part of the Promus Equity Partners portfolio, Dr. Comfort has found an ideal environment to achieve its full potential. This acquisition supports continued growth for the business, creates opportunities for employees, and delivers ongoing benefits to the physicians and patients who rely on these products."

"Promus Equity Partners is thrilled to be partnering with the team at Dr. Comfort in its mission to make life easier for people living with diabetes and other conditions affecting the feet." said Anders Rosenquist, Partner at Promus Equity Partners. "We're excited to build upon Dr. Comfort's long heritage in the category of serving clinicians, channel partners and patients with quality products and exceptional service."

Enovis will provide additional strategic commentary on the transaction during its third quarter results call which will take place on Thursday, November 6th, at 8:30 am. Investors can access the live webcast via a link on the Enovis website. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (888) 672-2415. A replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later that day.

Promus Equity Partners is a multi-family asset management firm based in Chicago with approximately $2.7 billion under management among its affiliated entities that invests in buyouts, real estate, venture capital, and other asset classes.

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as financial advisor and Tucker Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Enovis.

