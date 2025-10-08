Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another 10-Year Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of Production with Leading U.S. Full-Cycle Rare Earth Processor REalloys Inc.

This Off-take Agreement follows the Recent August 26 th Announcement of an Off-take Agreement for 10.0% with the Department of War "DoW" Investee Company Ucore Rare Metals Inc ("Ucore")

Announcement of an Off-take Agreement for 10.0% with the Department of War "DoW" Investee Company Ucore Rare Metals Inc ("Ucore") This significant and strategic off-take agreement grants REalloys 15.0% from the Company's Tanbreez near-term production of Heavy & Medium Rare Earth Elements from Southern Greenland

REalloys is a fully integrated producer of magnet materials and magnets for high-performance "U.S. Protected Markets," including the U.S. National Defense Stockpile (NDS), Defense Industrial Base (DIB), Nuclear Industrial Base (NIB), robotics, electric aviation, and critical infrastructure industries, as well as allied nations with defense treaties, alliances, and agreements



NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. ("REalloys"), a private company currently completing an S-4 merger to go public on Nasdaq under the ticker BLBX.

REalloys is one of the only full-cycle rare earth processors in the United States, with capabilities spanning extraction, beneficiation, separation, and metallization through to finished magnet production.

Under the terms of the multi-year offtake arrangement, Critical Metals expects to supply up to 15% of production annually of rare earth concentrate from its Tanbreez Project.

"The Tanbreez project presents a remarkable opportunity for REalloys, given its rich, long-life deposits of heavy rare earth elements-vital to the defense industrial base of the United States and our allied nations," said Lipi Mainheim, Chairman and CEO of REalloys. "REalloys and Critical Metals Corp share a common commitment to reducing China's dominance in the global rare earth supply chain."

"Tanbreez stands as one of the most strategically important rare earth assets globally, thanks to its scale and composition," said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. "This offtake agreement marks another key step into the U.S. market and sets the stage for expanded supply across American processing networks. Our partnership with REalloys underscores a shared commitment to building a resilient, fully independent domestic supply chain-one that reduces reliance on China and strengthens North America's industrial future. Together with the recent off-take agreement signed with Ucore, this takes the total to 25% of the total production of the Tanbreez project for US customers."

Next Steps

The parties have executed a Letter of Intent and are working expeditiously toward definitive documentation. Execution of final agreements remains subject to customary conditions, including completion of due diligence, finalization of commercial terms, and necessary approvals.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. (REA) operates a downstream magnet material, critical metals, alloys, & magnet manufacturing facility, located in Euclid, Ohio, and owns the Hoidas Lake Rare Earth Elements Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. REA is expanding its Ohio facility's production capacity and is concurrently de-risking and advancing its HLREE Project. By incorporating additional verified rare earth element sources, toll manufacturing, and expanding the Euclid Facility's installed manufacturing capacity, REA is positioned to meet U.S. Protected Markets high performance magnet materials, critical metals, and magnets demand on an accelerated timeline.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com info@realloys.com

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for the United States, Europe and their western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com