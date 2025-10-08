LM Funding America, Inc.: LM Funding America Announces September 2025 Production and Operational Update

- Bitcoin treasury as of September 30, 2025 valued at $34.7 million or $2.24 per share1

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced its preliminary, unaudited Bitcoin mining and operational update for the month ended September 30, 2025.

Metric August 2025 September 2025 - Bitcoin2 - Mined, net 5.8

5.9

- Sold (9.0)

(12.5)

- Purchased 164

-

- Service Fee -

(0.1)

- Bitcoin HODL 311.2

304.5

- Machines2 - Oklahoma 4,320

4,320

- Mississippi -

2,376

- Storage 1,218

795

- Total Machines 5,538

7,491

- Hashrate (EH/s2) - Oklahoma 0.48

0.48

- Mississippi3 -

0.22

- Energized 0.48

0.70

- Monthly Average 0.39

0.48



"We continue to believe LM Funding remains undervalued relative to its Bitcoin holdings and operational assets," said Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. "The Mississippi acquisition, completed in mid-September for $4.3 million, added approximately 7.5 MW of a potential 11 MW and 220 PH/s of capacity to our wholly owned vertically integrated footprint. The acquisition, funded entirely from our balance sheet, immediately increased production and hashing power. We remain diligent with our treasury strategy as we build long-term shareholder value."

LM Funding also announced the appointment of Todd Liebel as Vice President of U.S. Digital Mining & Hosting Co. ("USDM").

"Todd brings deep operational expertise that will strengthen our execution across both sites," said Ryan Duran, President of USDM. "He will oversee the integration of the Mississippi acquisition, lead efficiency initiatives, and manage the redeployment of surplus, higher-efficiency miners from Oklahoma to Mississippi. Todd will also drive completion of our Oklahoma immersion buildout, slated for December energization. With his leadership, we look forward to improvements in uptime, power optimization, and overall operational performance across our mining portfolio as we lay the groundwork to reach 1 EH/s operating."

"In September, we sold some of our Bitcoin holdings to purchase the Mississippi site and for normal working capital needs," said Richard Russell, CFO of LM Funding. "The average hashrate for the month was lower than our potential hashrate due to the handover of the Mississippi site mid-month and curtailment in Oklahoma, which was offset in part by approximately $65,000 of energy sales,"

The Company estimates that the value of its 304.5 Bitcoin holdings on September 30, 2025, was approximately $34.7 million or $2.241 per share, based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $114,070 as of September 30, 2025, compared to a stock share price of $1.14 as of September 30, 2025. As of October 6, 2025, the value of the Company's Bitcoin holdings was approximately $38.1 million or $2.45 per share based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $125,000 as of October 6, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

___________________

1Bitcoin treasury calculated using 304.5 Bitcoin held as of 9/30/25 and Bitcoin price of approximately $114,070 as of 9/30/25. Bitcoin per share calculated using 15,517,988 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

2Unaudited

3Mississippi site was acquired September 16, 2025