St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured the right to acquire mineral licenses covering 41,150 hectares along the Valentine Lake Fault, which also hosts Canada's newest producing gold mine operated by Equinox Gold Corp. The acquisition will position Sokoman as the largest landholder by strike length and area along the highly prospective regional fault system.

Highlights

The Company's mineral license holdings along the Valentine Lake Fault will expand to over 65 km of strike length and an area totalling 58,775 hectares.

This increase more than doubles the prospective strike length while tripling the area of its mineral licenses.

The Valentine Gold Mine, operated by Equinox Gold Corp., started processing ore in August 2025, and with the first Gold pour in Q3 2025, will be Canada's newest large-scale gold mine with an initial mineral resource of 4 million ounces. The 2022 Feasibility Study on the Valentine Gold Mine outlined production of 195,000 ounces of gold per year.

The Valentine Gold Mine is geologically situated along the Valentine Lake Fault zone, a large-scale regional fault structure believed to play an integral role in the formation of the deposit.

Through two separate claim acquisition agreements and staking, the Company will transform its Moosehead and Crippleback claim groups to form the Treasure Island Project.

The Treasure Island Project contains the largest mineral license package and longest strike length along the Valentine Lake Fault and positions Sokoman as the dominant explorer along strike of the Valentine Gold Mine.

The 100% owned Treasure Island Project will be host to the most advanced gold zone outside of the Valentine Gold Mine at the Moosehead Zone, which has over 135,000 m of drilling completed to date, including high-grade highlights of: 70.3 g/t Au over 9.05 m (MH-18-39) 45.0 g/t Au over 11.9 m (MH-18-01) 12.5 g/t Au over 39.6 m (MH-22-463) 69.5 g/t Au over 4.85 m (MH-24-649) 56.6 g/t Au over 5.55 m (MH-21-342)

The district-scale Treasure Island Project covers a similar geological environment as the Moosehead Zone and includes several other known gold showings and occurrences with similar mineralogical characteristics.

Outside of the 2 km strike length of the Moosehead Zone, very limited exploration and drilling has occurred along the remaining 63 km of the Treasure Island Project, which remains open for discovery.

Fig. 1 - Map Showing the Consolidated Mineral Licenses of the Treasure Island Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/269611_2af29345147e5b94_002full.jpg

"We believe the recent claim acquisitions are fundamentally transforming the Company's exploration strategy to take a district-scale approach while remaining focused on our core mineralized zones at Moosehead. With a dominant position along the Valentine Lake Fault, we believe the Company can apply its Newfoundland expertise to make other high-grade gold discoveries," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman, CEO & Director.

The Company also reports that James Adams, Ph.D., CFA, has stepped down from the Board of Directors of Sokoman but will remain with the Company as a member of the newly formed Advisory Board. The Company wishes to thank James and Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D., for their years of service on the board and welcomes their continued involvement as Advisory Board members.

The Company is also pleased to welcome Kevin Keats as a member of the Advisory Board. Mr. Keats is a successful businessman and entrepreneur, and a member of the renowned Keats prospecting family, which was instrumental in the recognition, through multiple discoveries, of Central Newfoundland as a world-class destination for gold and base metal deposits. The Keats family were awarded the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award in 2007 for their collective contributions to the mineral industry in Newfoundland & Labrador and abroad.

"On behalf of the Company, I thank James and Colin for their service as directors and look forward to working with them and Kevin through our new advisory board," said Tim Froude, P.Geo., President.

In connection with the mineral claim acquisition agreements, and subject to receipt of all required regulatory approval, the Company will issue 4,500,000 common shares and make cash payments totalling $50,000.

Qualified Person

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Sokoman, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

The information provided herein regarding the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Treasure Island Project. The Qualified Person has not verified the information concerning the adjacent property, and there is no certainty that the same results or mineralization will be obtained on the Treasure Island Project. This disclaimer is made in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

