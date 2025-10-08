Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + The AW Playmaker Awards Take the Stage at 11 Wall Street

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 8th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher Wednesday as traders await minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The gains come after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak.
  • The Federal Reserve meeting minutes should provide clues this afternoon on the path forward for interest rates, while investors keep their focus on long-term opportunities.
  • Fanatics Advertising will present the Advertising Week Playmaker Awards at the NYSE this evening. They spotlight innovators in sports that are rewriting the rules of engagement.

Opening Bell
Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) celebrates the 47th Annual Empire State Building Run-Up - Presented by NYU Langone Health

Closing Bell
Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) celebrates the approval of its first medicine in June and transforming into a commercial-stage company with a promising pipeline

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791509/NYSE_Market_Update_October_8.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5551851/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--the-aw-playmaker-awards-take-the-stage-at-11-wall-street-302578353.html

