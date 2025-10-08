American College of Education: ACE Partners With New York Affiliate of American Organization for Nursing Leadership

NYONL members are now eligible for reduced tuition toward an ACE nursing program

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / American College of Education® (ACE) recently established a partnership with the New York Organization for Nursing Leadership (NYONL), an affiliate of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership. The collaboration makes NYONL members eligible for reduced tuition toward an ACE nursing program, furthering both organizations' missions to equip nursing leaders.

ACE is committed to offering accessible education that aids industries facing critical staff shortages, like nursing. The college offers fully online nursing programs at industry-low tuition rates that equip registered nurses (RNs) with the advanced skills, knowledge and technology needed to advance into leadership and educator roles.

Programs include an RN to BSN, RN to MSN, BSN to MSN, Ed.S. in Nursing Education and Ed.D. in Nursing Education, along with the nation's first and only travel nursing certificate.

"Partnering with NYONL enhances the widespread influence of accessible nursing education," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "Once the pandemic hit, higher education saw a rising need for online nursing programs, and we're proud to offer our healthcare heroes the flexibility they deserve. We also ensure they're effectively equipped with evidence-based, innovative and quality learning they can apply immediately to their daily practices."

NYONL members include nurse leaders at all levels in practice and academia, including aspiring, retired and student leaders, and affiliate members - all committed to the organization's mission of advancing the practice of nursing and ensuring access to care for all New Yorkers.

"We're thrilled to offer our members access to affordable, career-oriented education," NYONL President Robert Church, RN, MS, MBA, NE-BC, FACHE, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President, SBH Health System, St. Barnabas Hospital. "It's great to partner with an institution of higher learning that values the daily efforts of our members by ensuring they have opportunities for career advancement. We look forward to the future impact of our collaboration and how New York's nurse leaders will shape the future of healthcare in New York and beyond!"

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About the NYONL

The New York Organization for Nursing Leadership (NYONL) represents over 600 nurse leaders across New York State, united in advancing nursing leadership and shaping the future of healthcare. Through education, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, NYONL promotes evidence-based leadership and works to strengthen the nursing workforce, eliminate health disparities, and influence healthcare policy. Learn more at https://nyonl.nursingnetwork.com .

