Law Office of Steve Graham: Steve Graham Recognized by Best of the Best Attorneys for Excellence in Criminal Defense

Elite legal directory honors Graham for outstanding performance, peer recognition, and a consistent track record of success in criminal defense.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / The nationally respected legal directory Best of the Best Attorneys has officially recognized criminal defense attorney Steve Graham as one of the best attorneys in the country for 2025. This exclusive honor is reserved for legal professionals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, professional achievements, and a commitment to ethical practice in their respective fields.

Attorney Steve Graham of Spokane, Washington

With over two decades of experience representing clients throughout Washington state, Steve Graham has earned a reputation as a relentless advocate and skilled trial attorney. His practice focuses primarily on criminal defense, including serious felony cases, white collar crimes, and assault case. He is particularly renown for his successes in self-defense case throughout the Northwest.

The Best of the Best Attorneys organization uses a rigorous selection process, evaluating candidates based on client reviews, peer recognition, case results, and overall impact in the legal community. Fewer than 0.05% of attorneys nationwide receive this prestigious designation.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Best of the Best Attorneys," said Graham. "This distinction reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire legal team and our commitment to defending the rights of our clients throughout Washington."

Steve Graham has previously been recognized by Avvo (with a 10.0 "Superb" rating), The National Trial Lawyers and among the best lawyers by Spokane-CDA Living Magazine. He has also served as a prosecutor and is a frequent speaker on legal defense strategies and criminal justice reform. He has been used as a legal commentator on high profile cases by the news media in Spokane and the surrounding areas.

For more information about Steve Graham or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.grahamdefense.com.

