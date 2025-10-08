Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
AireSpring Appoints Former Cox Communications Executive Roy Pereira as Senior Vice President of Information Technology

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / AireSpring, a leading global managed services provider specializing in managed network, security, mobility, and communications solutions, today announced the appointment of Roy Pereira as Senior Vice President of Information Technology.

Pereira brings more than two decades of technology leadership experience across enterprise organizations, with deep expertise in digital transformation, AI/ML implementation, process automation, and telecommunications. He is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of leveraging advanced technologies to optimize business operations, enhance customer experience, and deliver measurable results.

Prior to joining AireSpring, Pereira served for more than 16 years at Cox Communications in various roles in Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS). Most recently, he was the Assistant Vice President of Digital Technology, where he spearheaded large-scale digital transformation initiatives, leading a group of over 400 team members. His leadership enabled more than $40 million in cost savings and over $1 billion in new revenue, while implementing AI/ML solutions that optimized customer experience and operational efficiency.

Earlier in his career, he held technology leadership positions at SpartanNash, Harris Corporation, and Siemens, where he drove enterprise architecture, broadband product engineering, and systems design initiatives. He also served as an adjunct professor at Ferris State University, helping design a software engineering degree program and teaching courses in game programming and digital animation.

Pereira holds six patents in technology and telecommunications, a Master's in Finance from Harvard University, and a Bachelor's in Computer Science from Hope College. He also has completed several executive education programs in telecommunications management from University of Virginia Darden School of Business and Georgia Institute of Technology. He is recognized as a visionary leader in applying advanced technologies to drive growth and transformation.

"Roy's expertise in digital transformation, AI, and large-scale enterprise IT strategy makes him the ideal leader to guide AireSpring's next chapter of innovation," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "We are excited to welcome him to our executive team as we continue to expand our global portfolio and deliver best-in-class solutions for our partners and customers."

"I am honored to join AireSpring at such an exciting time of growth and innovation," said Pereira. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to advance AireSpring's IT strategy, accelerate digital transformation, and ensure our technology platforms remain future-ready for our partners and customers worldwide."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider. We design and deliver customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for enterprises worldwide. Our AI-powered AIreCONTROL ITSM platform, combined with personalized support, ensures a superior customer experience.

AireSpring's services include Managed Connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, Cloud Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions, offered through a diverse network of channel partners, including TSDs, MSPs, and VARs.

With access to over 265 carriers and ISPs globally, we provide seamless, fully managed, single-source solutions with one bill and one point of contact.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill
SVP Marketing
ellen.cahill@airespring.com
888.389.2899

.

SOURCE: AireSpring



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-appoints-former-cox-communications-executive-roy-pereira-as-senior-vi-1082241

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
