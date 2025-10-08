Luminar Media Group, Inc. Reports Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Growth, Delivering Record Funding Volume in Q3 2025

Record-Breaking Q3 Funding Volume, Surging Year-Over-Year Growth, and the Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Expansion Highlight Fortun's Momentum

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR), together with its subsidiaries Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and related affiliates (collectively, "Fortun"), today announced preliminary third-quarter 2025 results reflecting the Company's sixth consecutive quarter of growth, led by a record-setting September that delivered record-breaking funding and a new quarterly funding record - the highest quarterly funding volume in the Company's history.

Record Monthly Funding Volume

September 2025 closed the quarter with a surge of momentum, marking the single largest funding month in the Company's history. Fortun originated $1,295,600 in small business funding during the month - surpassing every prior monthly total since inception and capping off an extraordinary Q3. This historic performance not only powered Fortun's sixth consecutive quarter of growth but also reinforced the Company's accelerating trajectory and strong positioning as it enters Q4 with record-breaking momentum.

Q3 2025 Highlights

Fortun delivered record-breaking results across every key performance metric, setting new highs in receivables, assets, total bank deposits, overall funding volume, and the number of funded deals. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company funded $3,353,100, surpassing even its massive Q2 performance and marking the highest quarterly funding volume in Fortun's history. This milestone reflects the Company's accelerating growth, expanding market presence, and unwavering execution across its revenue-based financing platform.

Quarter-over-Quarter and Year-over-Year Strength

Fortun's growth trajectory continues to accelerate at an exceptional pace. To put the results in perspective, on a year-over-year basis, Q3 2025 funding of $3,353,100 represents a 175% increase and nearly triple the $1,220,000 funded in Q3 2024. The Company's entire 2024 funding volume totaled $3,169,800, while in just the last two quarters of 2025, Fortun has delivered $6,585,698 in new funding - more than double last year's total in half the time. This exponential growth underscores Fortun's operational strength, disciplined underwriting, and data-driven scaling strategy as the Company continues to build upon its powerful track record of performance.

Executive Commentary

"When we reported Q2, the most common question we were asked was whether we could deliver these types of numbers consistently. Our back-to-back quarters exceeding $3 million - and a record-breaking Q3 surpassing Q2 in total funding - show that Q2's performance was not a fluke, but the new reality of our Company," said Yoel Damas, President of Luminar Media Group.

Juan Sese, the Company's VP of Finance, added, "With last month being our biggest month ever, and as Fortun continues to develop, strengthen its systems, and expand its reach, we are poised to deliver further growth and set even higher standards for performance heading into Q4 and beyond. Ending this quarter with a record-breaking month is a testament to that."

Next Steps

The Company expects to file its official Q3 2025 financial disclosures no later than November 14, 2025, following customary review and confirmation by its accounting team.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), through its subsidiaries operating under the Fortun brand (Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and affiliates), provides revenue-based financing solutions primarily to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The Company's mission is to empower underserved entrepreneurs - particularly within Latino and minority business communities - by offering accessible, transparent, and data-driven capital alternatives. Fortun's technology-enabled platform evaluates ACH activity, sales data, and other financial indicators to deliver rapid funding decisions and support sustainable growth.

For more information: www.fortunco.com

