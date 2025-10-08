Anzeige
Edward J. Beltran and Fierce Inc. Introduce Ethical Biometric Intelligence, Redefining the Future of Work

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Edward J. Beltran, CEO of Fierce Inc. and best-selling author of "Fierce Resilience," today announced the launch of Ethical Biometric Intelligence, a revolutionary framework designed to redefine trust, performance, and leadership in the workplace. Developed under Beltran's leadership and validated by independent research, including Korn Ferry studies, Ethical Biometric Intelligence interprets biometric signals such as heart rate variability and skin conductivity to provide actionable insights that strengthen leadership, emotional intelligence, and resilience across organizations.

From Collaboration to Leadership to Innovation

From Collaboration to Leadership to Innovation
Fierce Inc.'s Ethical Biometric Intelligence Framework Redefines How Technology Strengthens Trust, Resilience and Performance at Work

"The future of work can't be built on raw data - it must be grounded in ethical intelligence," said Edward J. Beltran, CEO of Fierce Inc. "We're redefining what responsible innovation looks like. Ethical Biometric Intelligence ensures that technology elevates human potential rather than reducing people to data points."

"The body doesn't lie," said Gabe De La Rosa, PhD, Chief Behavioral Science Officer at Fierce. "By connecting biometric data to real-time leadership behavior, we can finally measure and elevate human potential ethically and responsibly."

Ethical Biometric Intelligence establishes a new standard built on three pillars:

  • Transparency - Employees own their data and determine how it is used.

  • Trust - Safeguards prevent misuse or surveillance, fostering confidence.

  • Impact - Insights applied to leadership, onboarding, resilience, and culture.

As wearable and AI-driven technologies rapidly enter the workplace, organizations face growing pressure to balance innovation with ethics. Fierce is calling on technology leaders - including Salesforce, Microsoft Viva, and Workday - to join the movement and co-create the future of responsible biometric innovation. By defining an ethical standard now, leaders can ensure technology strengthens, rather than erodes, the human experience at work.

Call to Action: Join the movement shaping the future of responsible biometric innovation. To partner or schedule an interview with Edward J. Beltran, contact Fierce Inc. today.

Media Contact:
Fierce Inc.
press@fierceinc.com
https://www.fierceinc.com

About Fierce Inc.

Fierce Inc. is a global leadership development firm whose award-winning platform, Pulse by Fierce, integrates biometric and AI insights to strengthen leadership, resilience, and organizational trust. Through its innovative research and platform development, Fierce continues to pioneer the integration of ethical biometrics and human performance for the modern workplace.

Contact Information

Geeta Premkrishnan
Executive Vice President of Finance & Operations, Fierce Inc.
geeta@fierceinc.com
206-787-1138

Surprise Dowayee
Operations Admin/ Executive Assistant
surprise.dowayee@fierceinc.com
206-787-1109

.

SOURCE: Fierce Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edward-j.-beltran-and-fierce-inc.-introduce-ethical-biometric-in-1083736

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
