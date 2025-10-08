tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Expands on Daythree Partnership, Highlighting AI-Driven Tools Enhancing Client Services

The recent strategic partnership between TELE-NET and Daythree is introducing advanced AI capabilities into TELE-NET's operations, aimed at elevating client services.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Daythree proprietary digital tools, including DAISY and FAITH, are now being integrated into TELE-NET's processes. DAISYcustomer relations management (CRM) uses artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) to help CX executives quickly access and manage customer data across communication channels. By consolidating customer details into a single view, it reduces handling times and supports smoother interactions improving overall service quality.

FAITH, also driven by AI, is a web-based platform focused on employee engagement and operational transparency. It streamlines key functions like scheduling, payroll, internal communication, and performance feedback, helping TELE-NET maintain a connected and agile workforce, whether working remotely or onsite.

"We're excited about how Daythree's AI-driven technology is helping us modernize our operations," said Parker Andrus, VP of Global Operations at TELE-NET. "These solutions give us new insights and capabilities, allowing us to serve our clients with greater speed, precision, and care."

This partnership is positioning TELE-NET to better manage complex customer demands and deliver proactive support informed by real-time analytics and intelligent automation.

Looking ahead, TELE-NET and Daythree will continue collaborating on innovative solutions to help clients enhance customer experiences and achieve stronger business outcomes. TELE-NET is committed to further expanding its use of AI technologies, building on its current capabilities to offer even more advanced tools and insights that enhance both agent performance and customer outcomes.

About TELE-NET

TELE-NET is a provider of customer service outsourcing solutions, delivering high-quality, human-centered support to businesses worldwide. With decades of experience in the contact center industry, TELE-NET blends efficiency, care, and professionalism to ensure every customer interaction is a positive one.

About Daythree Business Services

Malaysia-headquartered Daythree is a recognised leader in business process management specializing in innovative customer experience solutions. By leveraging multilingual support, process excellence, cutting-edge AI and RPA technologies, Daythree delivers transformative outcomes for clients across Asia and beyond, while maintaining a collaborative approach to partnership.

