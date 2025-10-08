Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
20i Awarded Prestigious Certification From the Secure Hosting Alliance

Leading web hosting provider 20i (www.20i.com) has been officially certified by the Secure Hosting Alliance (SHA), earning the SHA Trust Seal.

The SHA Trust Seal is a benchmark established by hosting and cybersecurity experts to validate enhanced security and trust protocols within a hosting environment. This certification provides independent assurance to 20i users that their services are underpinned by verified security measures, documented escalation frameworks, and infrastructure which is for resilience against security threats.

The SHA Trust Seal is only awarded to hosts that meet a set of strict criteria, and 20i is among the first infrastructure providers to achieve the certification.

Key criteria for the certificate includes a host's approach to transparency, which mandates that acceptable use and misuse policies are easily and publicly accessible, their Infrastructure Misuse Protocols, which prioritise the effective handling of security threats and misuse reports, network resource reliability, which requires proactive monitoring and comprehensive service recovery planning, along with government request handling, necessitating lawful, well-documented procedures to protect users' rights while meeting all legal obligations.

Lloyd Cobb, Managing Director at 20i said " At 20i, our priority has always been delivering secure, reliable hosting our customers can trust. Earning the SHA Trust Seal gives our users independent assurance that the protections we've built into our platform are rigorously verified."

To learn more about the Secure Hosting Alliance and its mission, visit hostingsecurity.net.

About 20i

20i delivers high-performance, sustainable cloud hosting for over 1 million websites, with an emphasis on speed, scalability, and simplicity. Designed for professionals and businesses of all sizes, its hosting platform includes Autoscaling High Frequency WordPress Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS and a global CDN all backed by expert support and powered by 100% renewable energy. Learn more at www.20i.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Watkinson
SEO Manager
daniel.watkinson@20i.com

SOURCE: 20i



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/20i-awarded-prestigious-certification-from-the-secure-hosting-all-1083824

