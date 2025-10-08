Leasecake Appoints Alan Panezic as Chief Product Officer to Drive Market-Aligned Product Strategy and Growth

Co-Founder Dave Schrader transitions to new Chief Innovation Officer role to lead AI-powered innovation and platform advancement

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Leasecake , the leading lease and location management platform transforming real estate risk into opportunity, today announced key leadership updates to strengthen its product and innovation engine. Industry veteran Alan Panezic has been appointed as Chief Product Officer, while company co-founder Dave Schrader transitions into the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer. These moves mark a major milestone in Leasecake's mission to scale while continuing to build on its roots of consumer-centric design and innovation.

"This marks an exciting evolution for Leasecake as we elevate how we serve our customers, strengthening our focus on simplicity, innovation, and exceptional value at every stage of growth," said Scott Williamson, CEO of Leasecake.

As Chief Product Officer, Panezic will lead product vision, market alignment, and roadmap execution, deepening Leasecake's voice-of-customer initiatives and expanding its use of AI to simplify complexity and uncover insights hidden in lease data. With more than 20 years of product leadership experience at companies including BlackBerry (Research In Motion), Mocana, Telenav, ISARA, and Introhive, Panezic brings a proven record of scaling SaaS platforms that balance usability with enterprise-grade capability.

"I'm thrilled to join Leasecake at such a pivotal stage," said Panezic. "Real estate is one of the biggest sources of both opportunity and risk for growing companies. My goal is to ensure our product strategy stays tightly connected to customer needs, empowering them through intuitive, AI-driven tools that reduce risk and unlock growth."

Dave Schrader, Leasecake's co-founder, will now serve as Chief Innovation Officer, leading the company's next wave of AI-powered innovation and product advancement. Schrader will focus on advancing Leasecake's core platform, including its Leasecake LIFT (Lease Intelligence and Favorability Tracker) and Cakebot AI engine, while exploring new ways to turn real estate risk into opportunity through automation, intelligence, and decisive action.

"This marks the next phase in Leasecake's evolution," said Williamson. "Together, Dave and Alan are positioning us to push the boundaries of innovation and execution, helping customers turn real estate risk into opportunity."

Over the past two years, Leasecake has evolved its leadership team to match the growing needs of enterprise customers while preserving its DNA. With this evolution, Leasecake is better positioned than ever to help businesses reduce real estate risk, make smarter decisions, and drive sustainable growth.

To learn more about Leasecake, visit www.leasecake.com .

About Leasecake

Leasecake is the premier lease management platform transforming how businesses approach real estate, by turning risk into opportunity and decisive action. Leasecake empowers organizations to protect their portfolios, reduce operational risk, and drive smarter, faster growth across their real estate footprint. Built on a foundation of intuitive design, intelligent automation, and innovation, Leasecake delivers the clarity, speed, and confidence businesses need to make better decisions and stay ahead in today's complex real estate landscape. To learn more, visit www.leasecake.com .

