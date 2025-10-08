Banff Sunshine Village Recognized by 'Condé Nast Traveler's' 2025 Readers' Choice Award as #2 Ski Resort in Canada

BANFF, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / "Condé Nast Traveler" announced today the results of its Annual Readers' Choice Awards with Banff Sunshine Village recognized as the #2 Ski Resort in Canada and the top-ranked ski resort in Alberta.

"Condé Nast Traveler" received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States, rating their travel experiences worldwide. The Reader's Choice Awards, the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain a leading benchmark of excellence and recognition of global travel. The full list of winners can be found here.

"Being ranked among Canada's top ski resorts is exciting for every member of our team," shares Kendra Scurfield, VP of Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication that go into creating top-tier and memorable experiences for our guests and motivates us to keep raising the bar each season."

Located in Banff National Park, Banff Sunshine Village is known for having one of North America's longest ski seasons, offering ski-in/ski-out accommodations and world-class runs spanning three mountains of diverse terrain, featuring what's often called Canada's Best Snow. This marks the resort's second consecutive year being voted one of the world's top ski destinations. In 2024, Banff Sunshine Village ranked third in North America.

The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards are published on "Condé Nast Traveler's" website at cntraveler.com/rca and featured in the November issue.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

