Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings to Present at NACS National Show and LD Micro Main Event

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that the Company will participate in the following conferences during the month of October 2025:

On October 15-17, 2025, the Company will display its SBX and Pachamama 25K products at MAX Distributing Booth # N1440 at the National Association of Convenience Stores ("NACS") 2025 National Show at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. Registered show attendees may request a meeting with Charlie's representatives, Ryan Stump and/or Henry Sicignano, by emailing suzanne@chuc.com .

On Monday, October 20, 2025, at 11:00am PST, the Company will make a presentation to investors at the LD Micro Main Event conference at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, California. The Company will also host individual investor meetings. To register for the conference or to request a meeting, please click this link http://www.ldmicro.com .

"In a Company-sponsored focus group survey of adult consumers who vape, Charlie's SBX Disposables were overwhelmingly preferred (15:1) over Juul tobacco-flavored vapes," explained Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chief Operating Officer. "Compared to Juul, SBX provides many more flavor options, unbeatable tax advantages, and thousands more puffs. Since introducing the product in stores across the southeast this year, consumer response has been outstanding. NACS will provide Charlie's the opportunity to expand significantly our convenience store distribution. We believe SBX positions Charlie's to grow both sales and market share faster than any other product in the Company's history!"

Henry Sicignano III, Charlie's President, commented, "I am proud to report: Charlie's is now profitable… and growing. Our balance sheet is clean; we have no outstanding warrants and very little debt. In the very near term, we believe our success growing SBX sales, while simultaneously monetizing the Company's PMTA-submitted PACHA synthetic nicotine products, will enable us to meet the minimum requirements to uplist to a national securities exchange."

"In preparation for an uplist, we will introduce LD Micro investors to Charlie's… and we will encourage open market purchases of our common stock," explained Mr. Sicignano. "Our goals are simple: (i) to expand awareness of Charlie's outstanding competitive position in the U.S. market; (ii) to increase the number of Charlie's shareholders; (iii) to increase shareholder liquidity; and (iv) to increase long-term shareholder value. Given how far we have come… and our outstanding sales trajectory… we are incredibly excited for what lies ahead."

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com , CharliesChalkDust.com , enjoypachamama.com , and Pacha.co .

The NACS 2025 National Expo is the American convenience store industry's signature event. Typically attracting more than 22,000 attendees and 1,200 exhibitors, the show covers nearly 400,000 square feet and typically ranks as the largest convenience store "buying show" in the country. To learn more about the NACS 2025 Expo, visit NACSshow.com .

LD Micro provides private and institutional investors with insights into America's next generation of great companies. The LD Micro Main Event XIX showcases senior executives from public and private companies across various industries from across the United States and around the world. The conference is highlighted by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings. To learn more about LD Micro, visit LD Micro .

