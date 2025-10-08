Sales Talent Inc. Was Certified a Great Place to Work in 2025!

100% of Sales Talent Inc.'s team rated the company a Great Place to Work

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Sales Talent Inc., a leading sales and marketing recruiting firm, announced today that the company has been Certified by Great Place To Work® for 2025-26.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Certification is uniquely based on direct employee feedback about work experience and company culture. According to survey responses, 100% of Sales Talent employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Earning the Great Place To Work designation means a lot to us," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent Inc. "It's a reflection of mutual trust. I've always believed that when you surround yourself with exceptional people, you don't need to micromanage; you give them room to excel. Recruiting is challenging work, but our team consistently delivers. Empowering them isn't just easy, it's the best part of my job."

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Sales Talent Inc. is Hiring!

We grew by 238% between 2019 and 2024, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. If you'd like to learn more about our Senior Recruiter opening, you can learn more about the opportunity here .

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales, customer success & marketing) for startup SaaS , Healthcare , Manufacturing/Industrial , and general B2B companies .

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre-Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

