MenuSano Launches Front-of-Package Nutrition Labelling Tool Ahead of Canada's 2026 Regulations

New rules drive healthier reformulations and ingredient swaps

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / MenuSano , a leading nutrition labelling and analysis platform used by major food brands and built for regulatory compliance across Canada, the U.S., and internationally, officially launches its Front-of-Package (FOP) Labelling Generator, offering companies a fast, affordable and scalable software-driven alternative to costly lab testing.

Sonia Couto, Founder, MenuSano

MenuSano launches the company's Front-of-Package (FOP) Labelling Generator ahead of Canada's 2026 nutrition regulations.

Founded by Sonia Couto , a breast cancer survivor, noted speaker, and tech consultant, MenuSano is fueled by her mission to support food transparency and help consumers make healthier food choices.

"FOP is driving the smartest brands to rethink recipes so consumers keep reaching for them on the shelf," said Couto. "With MenuSano, reformulation doesn't typically require costly lab testing. Our technology makes it faster, achievable in-house, proving it doesn't have to be time-consuming or outsourced to an expensive consulting firm," she added.

Canada's Front-of-Package (FOP) nutrition symbol rules require most prepackaged foods high in saturated fat, sugars, or sodium to display a mandatory symbol, effective January 2026. The symbol indicates a food exceeds the specified Daily Value (DV) thresholds.

MenuSano users can conduct nutrition analyses to ensure compliance while quickly testing ingredient swaps to keep formulations aligned with today's consumer preferences. The company serves CPG, restaurant, and food manufacturing clients across Canada, the U.S., and globally, including Momofuku, Canopy Growth, Shake Shack, Mount Franklin Foods, Pizza Nova, Healthy Planet, and Keto Food Co.

Enterprise-Level Software at a Fraction of the Cost

With subscriptions starting at $29/month, MenuSano levels the playing field with an all-in-one platform for a fraction of the cost of legacy systems. Users can generate export-ready nutrition facts, allergen declarations, FOP symbols, and compliance alerts in minutes.

MenuSano's FOP tool enables businesses to:

Generate compliant FOP labels in just a few clicks

Flag high sodium, sugar, or saturated fat content in recipes

Receive compliance alerts and reformulation suggestions

Export labels instantly for packaging and digital use

About MenuSano

MenuSano is a Canadian-built, AI-powered SaaS platform that simplifies recipe analysis and nutrition labelling for food companies of all sizes. Combining speed, affordability, and compliance in one platform, it enables users to reformulate quickly and generate compliant labels almost instantly - with subscriptions starting at just $29/month.

What began as a straightforward, bootstrapped labelling solution has grown into a trusted global platform used by food startups and leading food manufacturers, restaurant chains, and CPG brands worldwide. The platform also provides AI-powered reformulation suggestions, healthier ingredient swap recommendations, and multi-market readiness across Canada, the U.S., and beyond. By reducing the need for costly lab testing and outsourcing, MenuSano levels the playing field for companies of all sizes..Learn more: www.menusano.com

SOURCE: MenuSano

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/menusano-launches-front-of-package-nutrition-labelling-tool-ahead-1084306